History came alive at Scottsbluff High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, as students took on the personas of famous figures from around the world.

The Scottsbluff High School CHOICES program hosted a living museum. CHOICES offers a smaller and more personalized educational experience for students seeking a more hands-on learning environment.

According to CHOICES teacher Chris Brening, the program’s goal is to prepare students for life beyond high school.

“CHOICES is explicitly focused on helping kids develop necessary skills they’ll need past graduation,” he said. “We challenge these kids with all kinds of things, trips and events.”

The museum is an experience focused on research and public speaking, as the students must select a historical figure to portray and learn a great deal about that person’s life in order to do so accurately. Then, other SHS students are invited to the museum for an educational experience of their own.

“Students in the school come through and stop at any station as if you pushed a button and that character started talking,” said Brening.

One of the greatest challenges of participating in the living museum is its tendency to push kids out of the familiar classroom environment and into a truly unique experience.

“It’s fun to watch them get out of their comfort zone,” said Brening. “Some kids are great at this, but other kids are pretty uncomfortable. In CHOICES, we try to push them past the boundaries of comfort and help them grow as individuals so that they succeed when they leave high school.”

As part of that goal, Brening encouraged the students to branch out when selecting the historical person to portray at the living museum.

“I tell them that you have a world full of characters you can choose, so don’t just choose people from the United States or from the last 100 years,” he said. “I encourage them to find some really unique characters that will be cool for people to learn about and find interesting.”

This year, the CHOICES students selected a truly diverse range of characters to represent from across the wide expanse of history. From Cleopatra to Vlad the Impaler, Sitting Bull to Mother Teresa, the students played their characters well and provided a vibrant experience for their schoolmates.

CHOICES student Seth Embry decided to portray infamous American gangster Al Capone at the museum — a decision that was driven by his fascination with the character.

“I just thought he was really interesting because he was the most well-known mob boss in his time,” said Embry. “He went to Alcatraz, and he was the reason for the Valentine’s Day Massacre.”

But the story that Embry most liked to share with those who approached his booth was about how Capone got his famous nickname, “Scarface.”

“He insulted a woman, and her brother came up to him and slashed him in the face with a knife, which is where he got the scars,” Embry explained.

About 150 years earlier — but only 50 feet away — stood French queen Marie Antoinette, as portrayed by Bridgette Hottell. Hottell’s research gave her an impression of Antoinette’s character that she attempted to relay to those who listened to her presentation.

“I’ve decided to portray her as a very strong, courageous woman who took in children and did all kinds of things throughout her life,” she said.

Hottell did not shy away from Antoinette’s grisly death by guillotine during the French Revolution, but she tried to portray Antoinette as a human being with other defining characteristics, such as a love of chocolate.

Brening was happy to see his students really devote themselves to their characters, recognizing how difficult it can be to do so in front of classmates and friends.

“Nothing makes you more nervous than having an audience of your peers, so seeing them really step up to the plate and give these presentations is very enjoyable,” said Brening.