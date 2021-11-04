Choralaires, 27th Street Singers rehearse ahead of Saturday's Old West Choir Fest

Scottsbluff High School’s 27th Street Singers and the Choralaires performed Thursday to fine tune their choreography and singing before Saturday’s Old West Choir Fest.
Sophomore Isabella Scherer will be performing in the music contest for the first time after neither team performed last year because of COVID-19.
“I would say it’s definitely, really exciting, because last year was my freshman year. It wasn’t quite the experience that I wanted it to be. Now I get to enjoy that my sophomore year, which makes it all the more better,” she said.
She said she has a little case of the jitters going into the competition.
“As soon as you get on stage, they really go away,” she said. “You start having fun, you start feeling the music, and it becomes more about making the audience happy.”
Scherer said the upperclassmen in the groups have been mentors for her.
“Elli (Eichner) always is open for advice. John (Mentgen), too. It’s like everybody here is really like a family. They always take each other in,” she said.
Eichner said she can’t wait to perform on Saturday.
“It’s really exciting. This is such a big event to put on,” she said. “It’s so much work. It’s so much fun and there’s so much pay off at the end,” she said.
Mentgen said the Thursday practice was much needed.
“When you’re performing something like this, it’s helpful to have practice performances, because a performance helps you lock in certain things that you just couldn’t get without practice. When we prepped for all-state we had a prep concert, There are certain like timings or a certain passage that you don’t get until the day of performance.”
He said the rehearsals also are important because it give SHS’ music teach Brad Ronne a chance to critique the performance.
“It gives us that extra layer of just critiques. It helps us with fixes and polish that just really helps us take our show to the next step,” he said.
Mentgen said after the rehearsal they will have almost two days to polish their performances.
“We’ll have all day tomorrow. We might work on it in class, or after school. The kids need to think through stuff. We don’t perform on Saturday perform until the very end of the night, so if we have any polishing or questions that we want to ask Mr. Ronne, we have that time to do it,” he said.
The Old West Choir Fest kicks off at 10 a.m. at the high school’s auditorium. The contest will feature 20 choirs from throughout the Panhandle. Admission is $8 for adults, and $6 for school-aged students.