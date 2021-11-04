Choralaires and 27th Street Singers rehearse for Old West Choir Fest

Mentgen said the Thursday practice was much needed.

“When you’re performing something like this, it’s helpful to have practice performances, because a performance helps you lock in certain things that you just couldn’t get without practice. When we prepped for all-state we had a prep concert, There are certain like timings or a certain passage that you don’t get until the day of performance.”

He said the rehearsals also are important because it give SHS’ music teach Brad Ronne a chance to critique the performance.

“It gives us that extra layer of just critiques. It helps us with fixes and polish that just really helps us take our show to the next step,” he said.

Mentgen said after the rehearsal they will have almost two days to polish their performances.

“We’ll have all day tomorrow. We might work on it in class, or after school. The kids need to think through stuff. We don’t perform on Saturday perform until the very end of the night, so if we have any polishing or questions that we want to ask Mr. Ronne, we have that time to do it,” he said.