Christian youth come together in song in youth honor choir

The First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff will resound with the voices of nearly 30 upper elementary students singing sacred songs together in harmony this Saturday, May 1.
Community Christian School’s music teacher Deanna Goranson decided it was time to bring a Christian-themed vocal clinic to the area, and she felt she was just the person to do it.
“Already, there’s something called Sing Around Nebraska, and that happens every other year. It’s an honor choir, essentially. And so here at Community Christian, we had the idea to put together something similar,” she said. “I’ve actually been thinking about the idea for the last few years, that it’d be something really great to do just for building community among Christian schools. And as a choir director, and specifically a children’s choir director, I thought it’d be something that I could take on and help my school organize and conduct.”
Goranson will be hosting just under 30 third through sixth grade-aged students within a three-hour radius who are undergoing faith-based homeschooling or attend a Christian or parochial school for the first bi-annual Hallelujah Festival Choir.
Each school or organization auditioned their own students and got to decide which children would attend the day-long clinic on Saturday at Community Christian School. Schools from which students will coming include Community Christian School, Valley Christian School, Dayspring Christian Academy, St. Agnes, and various home schools.
The concert will take place the same day as the clinic at the First United Methodist Church at 4:30 p.m. The performance is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at the door. The cost is $3 for 5- to 13-year-olds and $6 for individuals over 14.
Goranson said she plans to host the clinic opposite of Sing Around Nebraska and hopes to continue building interest for the event.
“It’s special because it’s all young children. As a children’s choir director, I just find something so special about a group of children singing,” she said. “We have a program of sacred music that we are singing, and with coronavirus there just hasn’t been a lot of opportunity for live music performance. So, now that our community is in a safer place, this is one of the first opportunities to gather and hear live music. And, we have chosen a program of spiritual and uplifting music for our audience.”