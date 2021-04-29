Christian youth come together in song in youth honor choir

The First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff will resound with the voices of nearly 30 upper elementary students singing sacred songs together in harmony this Saturday, May 1.

Community Christian School’s music teacher Deanna Goranson decided it was time to bring a Christian-themed vocal clinic to the area, and she felt she was just the person to do it.

“Already, there’s something called Sing Around Nebraska, and that happens every other year. It’s an honor choir, essentially. And so here at Community Christian, we had the idea to put together something similar,” she said. “I’ve actually been thinking about the idea for the last few years, that it’d be something really great to do just for building community among Christian schools. And as a choir director, and specifically a children’s choir director, I thought it’d be something that I could take on and help my school organize and conduct.”

Goranson will be hosting just under 30 third through sixth grade-aged students within a three-hour radius who are undergoing faith-based homeschooling or attend a Christian or parochial school for the first bi-annual Hallelujah Festival Choir.