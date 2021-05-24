Classical Conversations hosting event for home-schooling parents

GERING — Classical Conversations of Scottsbluff will be hosting a Parent Practicum for homeschooling parents (or those interested in homeschooling) on May 25.

The practicum will be held from 9 a,m,-4 p.m, in Gering. Childcare will be available. Please visit parentpracticum.com for more information and to register for the event. After you register, you will be contacted with more details, including location.

Classical Conversations has provided resources, guidance, and a community for Christians with homeschooling curriculum for over 20 years. Classical Conversations empowers parents and encourages students with accountability and fellowship in a once-a-week community. This year, Classical Conversations will be in 52 countries around the world and will be starting the seventh year of communities in the Panhandle of Western Nebraska.

For more information, visit classicalconversations.com.