CLOWNS serve as good role models for Lincoln students

Nearly 40 clowns piled out of a bus and into Lincoln Elementary School in Gering Thursday morning.

The brightly dressed crowd was made up of Gering Junior High School students who were selected as members of CLOWNS, a club focused on providing good role models for younger students that encourage making good choices.

“CLOWNS stands for Children Learn Other Ways Naturally,” said club sponsor Brenda Pszanka. “It was started back in the 1980s because they felt like clowns were a safe and friendly way for kids to come and talk to younger kids about drugs and alcohol.”

Not just anybody can become a clown. The club is exclusive to eighth grade students, and it is not as simple as just signing up. Pszanka described the process for selecting members of CLOWNS and how big the shoes they fill truly are.

“There’s an application that they fill out to become a clown,” said Pszanka. “We have different criteria: behavior, grades, are they a good role model and citizen?”

The aspiring clowns even have to submit multiple adult references who will vouch for them. After receiving the applications, Pszanka reviews them and discusses the candidates with the staff at GJHS to get their thoughts and recommendations.

This year’s group includes 37 clowns, which is the largest group Pszanka has seen in her time as the organization’s sponsor.

Once selected, the students begin the process of becoming clowns and learning how to talk about serious subjects in a fun way.

“They do come up with their own costumes, and they have about a month to get those put together,” said Pszanka. “It’s fun when they do those because their creativity gets to come through.”

In addition to their costume, the students also have to select their clown name. These names are how they introduce themselves to the younger students. Examples from this year’s clowns include Blinky, Twilight, Babble, Rosie Posie, and Skypper.

Once their red noses and rainbow wigs are in place, the clowns spend a day visiting younger students and providing a fun way to talk about drugs, alcohol, peer pressure, and making good choices.

“We just do this for one day,” said Pszanka. “We practice about seven times after school so they can work on what to say and games they’ll play. They also role play and do skits.”

The clowns led Lincoln students through games like Telephone and Simon Says in addition to talking about things like the differences between drugs and medicine.

Pszanka said the clowns planned to make stops at all three Gering elementary schools as well as St. Agnes in Scottsbluff on Thursday, making for a long day of clowning around.

CLOWNS is a program that has endured for many years, and Pszanka said that is partially because of the vivid memories it creates.

“If you ask kids who have graduated, they remember CLOWNS coming into their elementary school,” said Pszanka. “We even have staff members at the junior high who were clowns themselves.”

Although they’ll be hanging up their wigs after Thursday, the GJHS CLOWNS members will also participate in several community service activities throughout the remainder of the school year.

<&rule>