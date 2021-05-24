College-bound students invited to apply for state-funded career scholarships

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College announces the launch of the Nebraska Career Scholarships program for first-time freshmen and first-time transfer students.

The scholarship program, made possible by the State of Nebraska and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is available to students pursuing a career in fields such as nursing, tech, or the skilled trades.

Students can receive up to $3,500 per school year, and is renewable up to three years. To qualify, students must be a Nebraska resident, complete an application, and be enrolled in an eligible program of study. Programs include Class A Commercial Driver’s License, Diesel, Truck & Heavy Equipment Technology, Executive Assistant I & II, Staff Accountant I & II, Information Technology Technical Support, Surgical Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, and Phlebotomy.

The Career Scholarship Act (2020), introduced by Governor Ricketts and signed into law by the State Legislature, created the Nebraska Career Scholarships Program. Its purpose is to grow the state’s skilled workforce by connecting students to high-wage careers where their skills and talents are needed.

WNCC will begin rolling out the Career Scholarship program this summer. For more information, eligibility requirements, and how to apply, visit go.wncc.edu/NECareerScholarship or contact Financial Aid Director Sheila Johns at johnss23@wncc.edu or 308-635-6366.