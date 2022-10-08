Community Christian School’s head teacher enters second year

Stephanie Reynaga, head teacher at Community Christian School, is entering her second year on the job.

CCS is a private, interdenominational Christian school in Scottsbluff for local families who want to incorporate lessons on faith into their children’s education, Reynaga said.

Reynaga grew up in a faith-based school herself and said the experience drives her passion and career in Christian education.

“I think, often, the way that we’re raised is how we envision continuing our lives,” she said. “I started straight out of college working for a Christian school and ended up becoming the director of admissions there.”

Reynaga returned to the Panhandle and worked at ESU 13’s Head Start program while also volunteering at CCS. When the lead teacher position opened up, she felt called to return to faith-based education.

“I already had a child going to school here and was already a passionate supporter of the school,” Reynaga said. “So, it was a perfect move into then officially working for the school.”

Reynaga describes her role as similar to that of a principal. She added that style of communication and atmosphere is the main difference between CCS and public schools.

That familiarity makes her job easier because she’s able to connect to others on a personal level.

“We know each other all so well that if I come and say I’m trying to support your child doing this, whether it’s academic or behavioral, we’re all kind of on the same page,” she said.

Reynaga said she believes that maintaining that close relationship between school and parents is one of her most important jobs.

“Our fundamental philosophy is that parents are the first teachers,” she said. “So, we’re really coming alongside the parents to help support their (child's) education and support their upbringing.”

The Christian faith is central to every decision and policy at CCS, which is unique as an interdenominational school.

“Most private schools in Nebraska and across the country are specific to a denomination, whether it be Lutheran or Catholic or something else,” Reynaga said. “We’re not affiliated with any specific organization or church.”

Shared faith can be a very helpful tool when having conversations with students, including in disciplinary situations, she said.

“We’re humans with big emotions and we’re humans who are flawed, and that’s OK. We can talk about it, and work through it. God still loves you. Being able to take that angle with things is really powerful.”

Enrollment at CCS is small in comparison to public schools in the area. According to Reynaga, enrollment has held steady at around 90 to 100 students for the past five years.

This number is significantly lower than the high point of CCS enrollment, largely due to the difficult decision to close down the associated middle school.

“One thing we’re really praying for is to get that restarted next year,” Reynaga said. “We’ve had a lot of people approach us, whether they’re homeschool, public school, or here, and say they really want another option to look at for middle school.”

CCS will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. to discuss options related to reopening the middle school program. That revival depends on demand.

“We really want it to be interest-based by families and driven by wanting Christian education,” she said. “We don’t want it to be a secondary alternative, but rather families that are passionately pursuing that.”

Reynaga said a factor that limits enrollment is that many families who are interested in a Christian education for their children may think that it’s not a financially viable option.

“One thing that I don’t think people are aware of is that 50% of our student population is on scholarship,” Reynaga said. “I think families would be surprised to know how much fundraising goes into having scholarship funds available.”

In Reynaga’s first year, CCS benefitted from many generous donations and unexpected grants that have opened doors for the school.

These financial blessings allowed CCS to update its language and social studies curriculum, a process that Reynaga said was a collaboration between the school and parents. Parents make up most of the board and staff at CCS.

“We had a committee that was made up of staff, board and parents because we felt that we’re going to be teaching this to your kids every single day, you should have a voice in it as well."

Reynaga said that collaboration is key in her interpretation of her duties as a leader. She has based her leadership methods around a quote that a mentor shared with her long ago: “If serving is beneath you, leading is beyond you.”

Reynaga’s goals for CCS extend even beyond the education of children. She thinks that the school can become a hub for Christian thought in the area. In addition to collaborating with area churches, Reynaga is developing a curriculum library at CCS to help connect local families with resources to provide a faith-based education for their children.

“We’re trying to really build that up right now, having more of a library for the community to use so that if they want to provide biblical education to their child but don’t have the tools, we can have things that families can rent out or just have.”

Reynaga said her ultimate goal is for her students to receive the same lifelong lessons as she did in her Christian education.

“We want them to know that whatever trials you’re going to face when you get older, you’re loved,” she said.