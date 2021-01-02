Community fundraiser shows support for health care workers

“Since HOSA’s future health professionals, we thought, you know, what better way to give back (than) to our current health care professionals who have worked so hard and been very dedicated in the last eight months,” Harre said. “So, we thought that was a great way for us to contribute, because these are all students that are aspiring to be future health care professionals. … This was a great way to show our appreciation for our community’s health care providers.”

The students were given a $100 limit and then went shopping at Main Street Market on Monday Dec. 28, picking out individually wrapped snack, food and drink items. Once students started coming to a back room at the coop with their goods, they, along with some other community volunteers, started assembling the baskets, creating a total of 37 large baskets.

Then later that day, everyone took a few baskets and delivered them to the hospital, Valley ambulance, clinics, nursing homes, funeral homes and the Panhandle Public Health Department.

Despite the fact that the idea for this appreciation project came from Schwartz, she said it wouldn’t have happened without the many people who stepped up, volunteered and ran with her idea. For her, it’s not about who did what, but about how the community was able to come together for a good cause.