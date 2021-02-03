Community wants strong communicator to build on Scottsbluff Public Schools' progress

Community members — many with close ties to the school district — said they wanted a strong communicator who will build up the district, not tear it down to start anew.
The forum is one piece of Scottsbluff Public Schools’ efforts to find a new superintendent. The district is the largest in the Panhandle and educates over 3,400 students with a $51 million budget.
The forum was split into two segments, one virtual and one in-person. The virtual forum featured eight attendees and the in-person forum featured six.
Jennifer Reisig, the executive director of Western Nebraska Community College Foundation and spouse of board member Scott Reisig, said that the district had a lot of good employees. Reisig is also an SBPS parent.
“I think the last decade has really built a great group of people who are well versed in their area,” she said. “(They’re) really experts in what they do.”
Former teacher and Westmoor Elementary school principal Charlotte Browning said the district was one of the best the community could ask for. She agreed with Reisig and said the district’s success was due to its staff. Browning added that Scottsbluff has a small-town feel, and said that was a positive.
“I spent 22 years in the classroom and 20 years as a principal and I think what makes this district special is the feeling of a hometown,” Browning said.
Former board member Kyle Long agreed with Browning.
“I think there is a good community-district relationship right now,” Long said. “The community’s been supporting some very significant changes.”
Over the last decade, SBPS has remodeled its high school and middle school, restructured its high school curriculum into career academies, and embarked on an elementary school renovation project.
The in-person crowd, which featured six people, pointed out the school district’s ethnic diversity, as well as the district’s offerings in terms of courses.
However, Browning also pointed out that SBPS is in the same vulnerable spot as many other districts. While SBPS hasn’t seen the same fluctuating enrollment as other districts, it has seen personnel costs increase due to COVID-19.
COVID-19’s lasting effect on students’ education was also raised as a concern.
For the in-person group, the attendees pointed to the district’s size as a weakness as well as a strength. One member said they wanted SBPS to stay at a Class B school. Another person wanted SBPS to focus more funds on teachers instead of administrators.
The preferred characteristics of a potential superintendent were similar between the two groups as well.
“I think it’s important to recognize that in a community the size of Scottsbluff and in our school district, but the superintendent position is a major leadership role for the community within the area,” Long said.
Browning said communication is also a critical characteristic.
The in-person crowd largely agreed, though it was suggested that a person with local community ties would be a plus.
Shari Becker, director of search service at the Nebraska School Board Association, is leading Scottsbluff’s search. She hosted the community forum and asked questions about what qualities the ideal superintendent should have, and what are the strengths and weaknesses of the district.
The Board of Education also met on Wednesday to discuss the interview specifics. The board decided to form a committee to go over and finalize their interview questions. The board also formally decided to do the interviews at whatever hotel the candidates would all stay at.
During the board meeting, Becker said that five candidates have completed applications. She said she expects around 10 candidates in total.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 7, according to Becker. However, Becker said that the deadline was flexible if potential applicants were still finishing up the required application materials. The board is set to interview candidates the week of Feb. 22.