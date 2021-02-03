Community wants strong communicator to build on Scottsbluff Public Schools' progress

Community members — many with close ties to the school district — said they wanted a strong communicator who will build up the district, not tear it down to start anew.

The forum is one piece of Scottsbluff Public Schools’ efforts to find a new superintendent. The district is the largest in the Panhandle and educates over 3,400 students with a $51 million budget.

The forum was split into two segments, one virtual and one in-person. The virtual forum featured eight attendees and the in-person forum featured six.

Jennifer Reisig, the executive director of Western Nebraska Community College Foundation and spouse of board member Scott Reisig, said that the district had a lot of good employees. Reisig is also an SBPS parent.

“I think the last decade has really built a great group of people who are well versed in their area,” she said. “(They’re) really experts in what they do.”

Former teacher and Westmoor Elementary school principal Charlotte Browning said the district was one of the best the community could ask for. She agreed with Reisig and said the district’s success was due to its staff. Browning added that Scottsbluff has a small-town feel, and said that was a positive.