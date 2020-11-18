COVID-19 has severely impacted Gering Public Schools

In all, over 500 students and staff have quarantined over the last four months, according to district spokesperson Jennifer Sibal. Specifically, Gering High School Principal Rocky Schneider said there are 95 current quarantines in his building. He said there’ve been over 200 quarantines in school over the last month.

“The quarantine is really tearing up our school system in the sense of us being able to function,” he said.

Gering’s quarantines reflect a similar situation in Scottsbluff, where over 1,100 staff and students have quarantined since the start of the fall semester. Roughly 24% of Gering Public Schools’ population has had to quarantine, compared to roughly 30% of Scottsbluff Public Schools’ population.

The actual total is likely lower for both districts, however, since the totals don’t account for people who’ve quarantined more than once.

In an email on Wednesday, Cooper said that things were improving this week and that quarantines and cases had decreased.

“Again, I think schools are doing the best of any entity in the state in trying to get at least the students and staff to follow the proper protocols,” Cooper said. “But we’re getting awfully frustrated because our communities aren’t doing the same.”