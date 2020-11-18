COVID-19 has severely impacted Gering Public Schools

Spread is not happening at school, but community transmission is seriously affecting Gering Public Schools’ ability to function, according to interim Superintendent Gary Cooper.
During a Board of Education meeting on Monday night, Cooper painted a dire picture of a district impacted by community spread of COVID-19, echoing many of the problems Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Rick Myles outlined just a week earlier.
“As you know, COVID-19 has been at the forefront of everything the district wants me to provide leadership in,” Cooper said. “The biggest thing is we’ve never experienced this before so I’m not sure how the leadership is supposed to look.”
In all, Gering has seen 123 positive cases during this school year, 46 of which are active. Of those 46 cases, 28 are at the high school or junior high school, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
When Cooper gave his superintendent’s report on Monday night, Gering’s active case count was 54, which is about 2.5% of the district’s population.
“When you look at that particular statistic, it doesn’t sound like much,” Cooper said, adding that about half of the 54 were staff members. “But our biggest issue isn’t necessarily those that have tested positive as it is those who have quarantined.”
In all, over 500 students and staff have quarantined over the last four months, according to district spokesperson Jennifer Sibal. Specifically, Gering High School Principal Rocky Schneider said there are 95 current quarantines in his building. He said there’ve been over 200 quarantines in school over the last month.
“The quarantine is really tearing up our school system in the sense of us being able to function,” he said.
Gering’s quarantines reflect a similar situation in Scottsbluff, where over 1,100 staff and students have quarantined since the start of the fall semester. Roughly 24% of Gering Public Schools’ population has had to quarantine, compared to roughly 30% of Scottsbluff Public Schools’ population.
The actual total is likely lower for both districts, however, since the totals don’t account for people who’ve quarantined more than once.
In an email on Wednesday, Cooper said that things were improving this week and that quarantines and cases had decreased.
“Again, I think schools are doing the best of any entity in the state in trying to get at least the students and staff to follow the proper protocols,” Cooper said. “But we’re getting awfully frustrated because our communities aren’t doing the same.”
He also brought up a recent declaration by the state’s largest teachers union, the Nebraska School Educators Association. On the same day Cooper gave his report, NSEA called for a statewide mask mandate among other precautions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s not happening at school. It’s not because we’re not following the protocols, it’s the community in general,” Cooper said.
Later in the meeting, the Board of Education voted to make Thanksgiving break a week-long for students. That gave teachers a few extra days to catch up on training and workdays mandated by the state.
“I don’t want to bring a bunch of doom and gloom because, as you know, our teachers have worked extremely hard,” Cooper said.
After Thanksgiving, Gering has three weeks before the end of the semester.
