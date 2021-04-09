COVID provides Bluffs Middle School band students unique opportunity

Showcasing Michael Koch’s students’ talents in the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Concert Band Festival had never been an option due to the travel, but the pandemic gave the Bluffs Middle School band teacher and his students a unique opportunity this year.

Seventh- and eighth-grade band members participated virtually in the State Concert Band Festival on Wednesday, March 31.

“I have wanted the BMS bands to participate for many years, but because of the distance we would need to travel, it has never been feasible,” Koch said. “When they announced that this year’s festival would be virtual, it gave us a unique opportunity to be able to participate in this event.”

While Koch and his students prepared their music as they normally do for a performance, he said using Zoom was a challenge.

“We did several trial runs over Zoom, trying different microphones and audio settings so that we could have our best performance,” Koch said.

The state concert band festival typically takes place on the campus of the University of Nebraska – Omaha with live performances. Since the performances would be through video conferencing software, the students had to adjust how they played and bring energy to the performance without the support of a live audience.