COVID provides Bluffs Middle School band students unique opportunity

Showcasing Michael Koch’s students’ talents in the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Concert Band Festival had never been an option due to the travel, but the pandemic gave the Bluffs Middle School band teacher and his students a unique opportunity this year.
Seventh- and eighth-grade band members participated virtually in the State Concert Band Festival on Wednesday, March 31.
“I have wanted the BMS bands to participate for many years, but because of the distance we would need to travel, it has never been feasible,” Koch said. “When they announced that this year’s festival would be virtual, it gave us a unique opportunity to be able to participate in this event.”
While Koch and his students prepared their music as they normally do for a performance, he said using Zoom was a challenge.
“We did several trial runs over Zoom, trying different microphones and audio settings so that we could have our best performance,” Koch said.
The state concert band festival typically takes place on the campus of the University of Nebraska – Omaha with live performances. Since the performances would be through video conferencing software, the students had to adjust how they played and bring energy to the performance without the support of a live audience.
“Some of the challenges that the students had while performing for the festival would include making adjustments to their sound in order to sound their best over the internet and also performing for a virtual audience,” Koch said. “Performers will get some of the energy and excitement for their performance from the live audience. This is much harder to do when playing for a virtual audience. Live performances are always better.”
With this year’s event held remotely, each band prepared two selections to perform. The seventh-grade band performed “Afterburn” by Randall Standridge and “Kinderlou” by R. Alan Carter. The eighth-grade band performed “Metrodance” by Randall Standridge and “St. Petersburg March” by Johnnie Vinson.
“I liked having the opportunity to play as a group during this COVID time,” seventh-grader Jacob Zwetzig said.
Traven Kinsey, a BMS seventh grader, also found the experience and feedback valuable.
“I liked not having to travel a long distance to perform and how the feedback could apply to most any song we might play in the future,” Kinsey said.
The Bearcats were among 18 schools to perform in the festival. Each school that was selected could have up to two ensembles perform. Twenty-two bands performed for Scott Boerma, the director of bands at Western Michigan University; Ashley Jarrell, the coordinator of music education at the University of North Georgia; Amy Knopps, the associate director of bands and the director of athletic bands at the University of Missouri and Mary Land, the assistant professor of music education at Western Michigan University.
The four clinicians provided the bands with pointers, which the students said were helpful.
“The judges were really nice and gave us positive feedback,” seventh grader Ella Powell said. “I liked how they would make suggestions on things to improve and the band was able to play back to them.”
After BMS’ performance, the clinicians worked with each group for about 25 minutes.
Seventh-grader Quintyn Quevedo also appreciated the clinicians’ feedback and the opportunity to participate.
“The judges were nice,” Quevedo said. “I liked how they gave individual percussionists positive feedback on things they did well.
“I liked not having to travel, but could still perform virtually.”
Although this year’s State Concert Band Festival looked different, Koch said he was proud of how his students performed and how they represented themselves and their community.