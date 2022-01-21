CSC music department announces spring performances

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Music Department’s spring schedule includes 19 events. In addition to recitals by CSC faculty and students, three guest artists will take the stage. Concerts will continue the Celebration of Women in Music series that began in Fall 2021 and include final installments in the series to honor Beethoven’s 250th year.
All performances are free and open to the public. The Jan. 31, Feb. 16, and Feb. 21 concerts will be broadcast by CSC Live. Please see the online calendar for details.
January
Jan. 22, 7 p.m.
Dr. Robert Psurny (puh-Sir-Nee) and Bobby Pace, CSC Accompanist
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
Psurny is the Director of Choirs and Vocal Studies at Sheridan College. The featured female composer will be Vítězslava Kaprálová.
Jan. 31, 7 p.m.
Beethoven Recital by Dr. Jim Margetts, piano
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
Continuation of the CSC celebration of Beethoven’s 250 years. Three piano sonatas including the famous Pathétique.
February
Feb. 7, 7 p.m.
Guest artist Carol Perry, soprano, with Bobby Pace, piano
Memorial Hall Auditorium
Perry is a voice teacher and singer from the Detroit area. Her program, No Boys Aloud, features music by all female composers from the art song and musical theatre genres.
Feb. 8, 5 p.m.
High Plains Band and Choir Festival Final Concert
Memorial Hall Auditorium
The 50th High Plains Band and Choir Festival culminates in a concert featuring the Honor Choir and Honor Band, directed by Dr. Joel Schreuder, with guest conductor Dr. Bill Wakefield.
Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
Beethoven Recital by Dr. Brooks Hafey, piano
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
Part of the celebration of Beethoven’s 250 years. Three piano sonatas including the famous Hammerklavier.
Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
Beethoven Recital by Dr. Brendan Kinsella, piano
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
Kinsella is a faculty member at University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Part of the celebration of Beethoven’s 250 years. Three piano sonatas including the famous Appassionata.
Feb. 26, 3 p.m.
Recital by CSC Music Program Faculty
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
March
March 14, 7 p.m.
Dr. Tiffany Blake, soprano, with Dr. Brooks Hafey, piano
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
Blake is a faculty member at Colorado State University and will perform a program honoring Shakespeare.
March 19, 7 p.m.
Dr. Ioana Galu, violin, with Dr. Brooks Hafey, piano
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
Galu is a faculty member at the University of South Dakota. Featured female composers: Amy Beach, Grażyna Bacewicz.
March 20, 3 p.m.
Honor Recital
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
CSC Music Program students will perform.
March 20, 7 p.m.
Heather Blackburn, cellist, with Bobby Pace, piano.
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
March 23, 7 p.m.
Jeffrey McCray, bassoon, with Bobby Pace, piano
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
McCray is CSC’s adjunct instructor of bassoon.
March 28, 7 p.m.
Regional Jazz Band Concert
Memorial Hall Auditorium
Dr. Michael Stephens will lead the regional jazz band of community members and high school students.
April
April 1, 7 p.m.
Wind Symphony and Community Band led by Dr. John Wojcik
Memorial Hall Auditorium
April 2, 7 p.m.
Percussion Ensemble led by Dr. Rick Puzzo
Memorial Hall Auditorium
April 9, 3 p.m.
Concert Choir and Community Choir led by Dr. Joel Schreuder
Memorial Hall Auditorium
Featured female composers: Gwyneth Walker and Emma Lou Diemer.
April 10, 3 p.m.
Faculty Recital honoring legendary female pianists by Dr. Brooks Hafey, piano
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
April 12, 7 p.m.
Jazz Band and Vocal Jazz led by Dr. Michael Stephens and Dr. Joel Schreuder
Memorial Hall Auditorium
April 30, 7 p.m.
New Music Concert
Memorial Hall Auditorium
Premieres of new compositions by CSC students and faculty.
May
May 1, 3 p.m.
Musical Theatre
Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium
Students of Bobby Pace will perform selections from the musical theatre genre.