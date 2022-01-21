CSC music department announces spring performances

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Music Department’s spring schedule includes 19 events. In addition to recitals by CSC faculty and students, three guest artists will take the stage. Concerts will continue the Celebration of Women in Music series that began in Fall 2021 and include final installments in the series to honor Beethoven’s 250th year.

All performances are free and open to the public. The Jan. 31, Feb. 16, and Feb. 21 concerts will be broadcast by CSC Live. Please see the online calendar for details.

January

Jan. 22, 7 p.m.

Dr. Robert Psurny (puh-Sir-Nee) and Bobby Pace, CSC Accompanist

Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium

Psurny is the Director of Choirs and Vocal Studies at Sheridan College. The featured female composer will be Vítězslava Kaprálová.

Jan. 31, 7 p.m.

Beethoven Recital by Dr. Jim Margetts, piano

Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium

Continuation of the CSC celebration of Beethoven’s 250 years. Three piano sonatas including the famous Pathétique.