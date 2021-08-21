CSC partners with Alaska district to offer master's program

“Educational programming can no longer be bound by traditional delivery constraints, nor will we survive by simply waiting for applicants to walk through our door,” he said. “We need to become more proactive as a profession, by reaching out to address specific needs within those districts and states that we serve.”

All of the 20 graduates are teachers in the district, and many have been hired as administrators since earning their master’s degrees, according to Powell.

ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop said she was pleased with the program and the CSC graduates.

“She spoke highly of their preparation and abilities,” Powell said.

The 20 graduates earned their degrees in 2.5 years, representing the first two cohort groups in the program, and another 12 candidates currently moving through the program in their cohort 3 grouping.