CSC partners with Alaska district to offer master's program

Chadron State College offers students across the globe the opportunity to pursue a college degree both in-person and online, but sometimes the distance can be a challenge for students to participate in commencement exercises. However, 20 CSC master’s degree candidates were able to walk across the stage Aug. 3 in a special ceremony at the Anchorage School District Office.
The first CSC commencement ceremony celebrated the ongoing collaborative partnership between the college and Anchorage School District, which was established in 2018. CSC President Randy Rhine, Vice President for Academic Affairs Jim Powell and Education Department Chair Don King presented diplomas to graduates, while Vice Chancellor for Academic Planning and Partnerships Jodi Kupper represented the Nebraska State College System.
Powell said the college’s partnership with ASD was in response to the growing shortage of school administrators within the district.
“To offset this negative trend, ASD worked with CSC to utilize the online Masters in Educational Administration program so the district could develop a ‘grow your own’ school principal program,” Powell said. “This allowed district personnel to co-construct assignments and experiences that built on the district mission and policies.”
According to Powell, this forward-thinking program is what we can expect to see more of from educational preparation programs.
“Educational programming can no longer be bound by traditional delivery constraints, nor will we survive by simply waiting for applicants to walk through our door,” he said. “We need to become more proactive as a profession, by reaching out to address specific needs within those districts and states that we serve.”
All of the 20 graduates are teachers in the district, and many have been hired as administrators since earning their master’s degrees, according to Powell.
ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop said she was pleased with the program and the CSC graduates.
“She spoke highly of their preparation and abilities,” Powell said.
The 20 graduates earned their degrees in 2.5 years, representing the first two cohort groups in the program, and another 12 candidates currently moving through the program in their cohort 3 grouping.
Unlike other degree programs where students can enroll in various courses and may engage with only a handful of other students enrolled in the degree program, students enrolled in the masters in educational administration program move through the program in a specific cohort group. The students take the same courses together during each eight-week period and then move on to the next program course in the sequence of classes. The program also blends at-a-distance instructional technologies like Zoom, and learning management systems with face-to-face instruction.
“The core master’s degree program courses are delivered by CSC program faculty, while ASD school administrators serving as CSC adjunct professors work to deliver the specific School Administration endorsement course work,” Powell said. “As a result, collaboration was made far easier with ASD program faculty providing relevant discussion topics related to current issues impacting education in Anchorage and Alaska.”
CSC was established as a Normal School in 1911, with its roots in teacher preparation. Despite all of the college’s graduate programs being offered online, the large cohort of graduates in Alaska made the decision easy for college administrators to bring the commencement ceremony to them. However, the ceremony, which was scheduled for the spring 2021, was postponed until this August with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic effecting travel. Powell said if CSC partners with entities in other states or regions in the future, they may choose to honor graduates with a culminating ceremony or through another type of recognition.
Since implementing the new program, CSC faculty and administration have adjusted courses based upon student feedback to ensure students are able to balance course loads while working full time and maintaining personal responsibilities. One such modification was for the research design and data analysis as well as the educational practicum courses being offered in a 16-week (full semester) format instead of an 8-week course that was too intense and time consuming for students.
Aside from recognition the achievement of the graduates, CSC leaders also used the opportunity as a recruiting effort for CSC’s special education paraprofessional to teacher program.
“This program also allows students who have an associate’s degree and are working as aides in special education K-12 classrooms to obtain their bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate while continuing to work in their current position,” Powell said. “This has proven to be a highly popular program throughout the Panhandle as it helps both the district and the future teacher.”