CSC professor's math education research published

“I suggest my prospective teachers have students consider what multiplication means before they memorize the table,” she said. “By physical and visual models, young students can understand better. After they have understanding they can easily memorize the times table.”

Colen said she understands the reaction of parents who find they cannot help their children with homework when math is taught in new and unfamiliar ways. But research shows that teaching standards, sometimes known as New Math or Common Core are effective and improve math proficiency, she said.

Although the paper’s research covered only a single class in Korea, Colen said the topic is relevant worldwide, and the practical teaching methods studied not only support the development of math proficiencies but can also apply to other subjects.

Colen said she and the four other authors of the paper, two based at universities in Korea and two in the U.S., still meet regularly to work on other topics. Of particular interest to Colen is research that might show a more direct connection between a specific teaching practice and students’ math proficiency.