CHADRON – Chadron State College will host the annual Western District History Day March 3. Coordinator of the event, Project Coordinator Kate Pope, said the schools registered to participate include Chadron Middle School, Chadron High School, Crawford Elementary School, and Crawford High School.

The theme is Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas. Categories include performance, exhibits, websites, documentary, and research paper. The public awards ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the Student Center.

Winners of the district contest will advance to the state contest in Lincoln April 1, according to Pope.