Día de los Muertos: Minatare students build altar to remember loved ones

Students in two Minatare schools are working on projects to celebrate Día de los Muertos, a holiday celebrated in Mexico and other Latin America countries.

Efforts are being led by Christopher Guadarrama, who teaches Spanish classes at both Minatare High School and Minatare Elementary.

Both schools are constructing ofrendas in celebration of the holiday, which is dedicated to remembering and paying respects to loved ones who have passed.

“What we’re making is an altar,” Guadarrama said.” “‘Ofrenda’ means offering, so it’s an offering to our loved ones who are no longer here.”

The ofrendas being built in Minatare this year are larger and more involved than those created by students in years past. Rather than each student building their own ofrenda using a shoe box, the students constructed one large altar to decorate with all of their memories of loved ones.

Guadarrama said that the project at the high school has become even more than he intended, and its significance has gone beyond the walls of the school.

“This has been a community project,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of help from students’ parents, so this whole altar — both of them actually —are a reflection of not only the students, but the whole community of Minatare.”

Guadarrama tries to integrate lessons on Mexican and Latin American culture into his Spanish curriculum. In September, his classes reflected on Mexican independence. After Día de los Muertos, he intends to teach the students about some traditional family activities like playing loteria, which he describes as a Mexican BINGO game, and making tamales.

“As a Spanish teacher, you want the culture to be reflected, not just the language,” he said.

Día de los Muertos makes an excellent cultural lesson for the students, and Guadarrama is able to add stories of his own life and family into it.

“For me, it’s a big deal,” he said. “My family in Mexico would always do things like this, have an altar. Traditionally, you would go to the cemetery and put things there at the grave site. It’s a big cultural connection for the class.”

Día de los Muertos traditionally runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, but Guadarrama said that in the United States it is often begun on or around Halloween. Those who observe it will build altars in their homes much like the ones being constructed by the Minatare students.

“My grandparents here actually make their own altar in their house, which is pretty cool,” he said.

Guadarrama joined his students in making a personal contribution to the ofrenda at the high school. He believes that getting involved makes an impression on the students and makes them feel more comfortable sharing their memories of loved ones who have passed.

“I put my own up there as well,” he said. “I think the kids really gravitate to you getting involved in things as well.”

There are many final touches to still be added to the high school’s ofrenda, including papel picado and an image of the Virgin Mary.

The elementary school has taken a slightly different approach, focusing their ofrenda on four historical figures of importance to Latin American culture: recording artist Selena, baseball player Roberto Clemente, artist Frida Kahlo, and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

Both ofrendas will be relocated to the West Nebraska Arts Center next week and displayed alongside altars created by other schools in celebration of Día de los Muertos.

Guadarrama said he thinks that depictions of Latin American culture in media have helped to elevate holidays like Día de los Muertos to a level of popularity that they’ve never had before.

“Día de los Muertos is becoming a big holiday now,” he said. “When I was in high school, it wasn’t too big of a deal.”

Guadarrama specifically mentioned recent Disney films “Coco” and “Encanto” as examples that help teach a young audience about Latin American culture.

“The movies help the younger kids understand it,” he said. “I think it’s a strong, powerful movement. A lot of people see it as a day to celebrate, which it is.”