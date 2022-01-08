Despite rocky starts, students look forward to the rest of speech season

“Even if you do end up doing bad in the event, they always are there to comfort you, and it’s really nice to have that fallback,” Gering senior Abby Brady said.

Elsen said, “No matter what you do in the round, no matter if you forget a piece of your script or you totally blank, your team is always going to be there to cheer you on. Some people go watch your rounds and it’s so nice to see a familiar face in the room with you.”

That team feeling is one of the best parts about speech, they said.

“Our team, it’s a family atmosphere,” Gering senior Sam Martinez said. “At some points we all hate each other but at the end we’re with each other to the end.”

With their first meet under their belts, these students are looking forward to new notes, more practice and continuing to get better throughout the season. For Gering seniors Elsen, Brady and Martinez, they look forward to making the most of their last season.

“As a team I really do hope we do well as a whole, … we do good at districts, and all of us can make as much as we can to perform on to state,” Brady said.