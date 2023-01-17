 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Discover WNCC open for all high school students

Western Nebraska Community College invites all high school students, and their families to attend Discover WNCC, Wednesday, Feb. 15, on the Scottsbluff campus. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with the event beginning at 9 a.m.

Discover WNCC gives prospective students the chance to experience a day in the life of a WNCC student. High school students and their families will be able to tour the Scottsbluff Campus, meet faculty members, staff, and students, and learn more about WNCC's programs of study and many campus resources.

"Even if you’ve been to WNCC before, Discover is a great way to see the college in a new light," WNCC Admissions Director Susan Stephenson said. "Come explore the different areas you can study to build your career, and interact with instructors, advisors, and other advocates who will support your success. If you are not sure whether college is for you or how to begin mapping your future path, this fun and interactive event is for you."

The WNCC admissions staff and student ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions about student life, activities, and residence hall options. Financial aid representatives will also be available to discuss financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

To register for Discover WNCC visit go.wncc.edu/discover. For more information, contact Admissions at admissions@wncc.edu or 308-635-6010.

