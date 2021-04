District Music Contest Results

Performances are rated Division I (superior) to Division V (poor). Performances receiving a superior are awarded a certificate. Large ensembles that receive superiors from all three judges are awarded a plaque.

Also, each judge who judges Solos/Small Ensembles can choose up to one Outstanding Performance Award (OPA) and two Honorable Mentions (HM). They are not required to do so unless they give a particular performance a perfect score in seven categories.