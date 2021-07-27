Districts plan for ‘pre-COVID’ conditions this upcoming academic year

The school year is approaching and local school districts are prepared for another academic year operating under pandemic response emergency plans that will include staff and students taking safety precautions.
Scottsbluff Public Schools has updated its PREP for the 2021-22 school year with the goal “to return our schools back to ‘pre-COVID normal,’” according to the district’s website. Some of the updates include how the district categorizes its response, face covering protocols, remote learning and vaccinations.
“It will remain a dynamic document — with revisions occurring as conditions and circumstances warrant,” Superintendent Andrew Dick wrote in the plan.
The district’s decision on school protocols will be informed by a conditions continuum in an effort to provide “more holistic decision-making that can be adjusted more responsively as unanticipated circumstances and conditions change.”
The district will work to keep schools and associated programs operating safely and in-person, according to the plan; however, decisions by the governor and the state’s directed health measures override local decisions. With the fluidity of the pandemic’s circumstances, the district’s plans are guided by respecting everyone’s needs, ideas and perspectives as well as maintaining the health and safety of students and staff, according to the plan.
This school year, staff and families can self-report close contacts and provide proof of negative test results at a website, https://bit.ly/37gRPbT. At the district-level, students will go through a check-in procedure upon returning from quarantine to ensure students complete required assignments. There will also be additional tutoring opportunities to support quarantined students when they return to the classroom.
When COVID-19 conditions are considered low to moderate, face coverings will be optional. The district’s procedures have student screenings done at home with a 100.4 degrees F threshold requiring students to stay home for a minimum of 24 hours fever free, without medication. All schools will hold face-to-face instruction, allowing students to engage in content areas and specials. Students in grades kindergarten through fifth will move for specials and Target Time. Sixth through 12th grade students will return to a traditional schedule.
For students who ride the bus, face coverings are optional for the unvaccinated, according to the district’s plans. Hand sanitizer will be provided for students to use when they get on the bus and there will be assigned seats, with boarding from back to front. Meals will also be served in the cafeteria, with use of additional spaces as needed to practice social distancing. All students will be required to wash their hands before and after eating.
Under high to severe conditions, face coverings will be mandatory for all employees, students and visitors who are not able to maintain a 3-feet distance from others, and are not vaccinated. If there is a potential threat of spread of infection, a classroom, portions of a school building or an entire building may shift to remote learning to reduce spread and exposure. School protocols will include: face coverings when feasible, additional sanitizing supplies, isolation rooms to care for staff or students exhibiting possible symptoms, dutch doors installed at health offices for students to pick up medications without entering the office and fixed hand washing schedules.
There will be daily temperature checks for all students at school and if a student is sent home with a fever, they will be screened in the health office upon reentry to school. Staff will conduct self-temperature checks and log temperatures daily. Face coverings will be mandatory if 3-feet distance cannot be maintained on buses, hand sanitizer will be used by students when they board the bus and seats will still be assigned. Elementary students will eat their breakfast and lunch in their classrooms. Middle school and high school students will eat in the cafeteria with more tables set up to maintain social distancing.
The district is currently reviewing feedback from parents and staff on the plan. The district may make revisions or clarifications to the plan, if necessary, Melissa Price, director of communications said.
The board of education will review the final iteration and offer any recommendations that could impact existing board policy.
Gering Public Schools also will welcome students back to the classroom with a layered prevention strategy.
“We believe that the very best place for children to learn is in-person,” Superintendent Nicole Regan said in the plan. “That belief informed and shaped every component of our roadmap for the '21-'22 school year.”
The district’s roadmap includes graduated safety responses like event capacity, face coverings for unvaccinated persons and restrictive visitations should the community risk dial move to high/severe as well as an end to remote learning as an option for students.
Staff and students who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear face coverings. If the community risk dial falls within the orange and red areas, unvaccinated staff and students will be required to wear face masks. That requirement may also be implemented if cases rise in a building and school officials believe it will prevent a school closure, according to the plan.
GPS will also practice social distancing, “with a goal of maintaining three feet between students.”
Routine handwashing and cough and sneeze etiquette will also be taught and monitored and students and staff will also have access to hand sanitizer.
Prior to arriving at school, families are encouraged to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms. The district’s health procedures define a fever as 100 degree Fahrenheit or higher and requires students and staff to stay home until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.
The district will also maintain clean facilities by routinely and frequently cleaning high-touch surfaces daily and between uses when possible. The districts’ partnership with PPHD will continue as PPHD facilitates contact tracing, isolation and quarantines. Students and staff are reminded to stay home when sick and they must be fever free for 24 hours without taking medications before returning to school.
Should students or staff become exposed or come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, the district encourages them to get tested and go through PPHD’s COVID-19 symptom screen tool, https://bit.ly/3iTwdr4. Students will continue to be excused for documented COVID-related absences.
The schools’ water fountains will also reopen, but staff and students are encouraged to bring water bottles from home. There will be refilling stations available.
The GPS Board of Education will review the plan and take action at its Aug. 16 board meeting.
The strategies within these plans will be revised at least every six months to reflect local and state guidelines and condition, per American Rescue Plan requirements.
“We believe this plan supports the needs of our students and families while acknowledging the current risk to the health of children, and of those who serve and care for them,” Regan said.
To review the districts’ back to school plans, visit SBPS at https://bit.ly/3i6o8QR and GPS at https://bit.ly/3kZmItq.