Districts plan for ‘pre-COVID’ conditions this upcoming academic year

This school year, staff and families can self-report close contacts and provide proof of negative test results at a website, https://bit.ly/37gRPbT. At the district-level, students will go through a check-in procedure upon returning from quarantine to ensure students complete required assignments. There will also be additional tutoring opportunities to support quarantined students when they return to the classroom.

When COVID-19 conditions are considered low to moderate, face coverings will be optional. The district’s procedures have student screenings done at home with a 100.4 degrees F threshold requiring students to stay home for a minimum of 24 hours fever free, without medication. All schools will hold face-to-face instruction, allowing students to engage in content areas and specials. Students in grades kindergarten through fifth will move for specials and Target Time. Sixth through 12th grade students will return to a traditional schedule.

For students who ride the bus, face coverings are optional for the unvaccinated, according to the district’s plans. Hand sanitizer will be provided for students to use when they get on the bus and there will be assigned seats, with boarding from back to front. Meals will also be served in the cafeteria, with use of additional spaces as needed to practice social distancing. All students will be required to wash their hands before and after eating.