Gering’s Bulldog Barkers secured 15 spots at state in a hotly contested district speech contest in Gothenburg this week.

“It was truly a shootout,” said Gering speech coach Tyler Thompson. “Both we and Gothenburg broke all 20 of our entries into finals, and which team won the district title came down to the final placements of both teams' speakers.”

The Barkers narrowly came out on top, securing 342 sweeps points to Gothenburg’s 300. The team also claimed 7 individual event championships in addition to their 15 entries at the state contest, which Thompson said is the most entries he’s seen in his time as head coach.

Thompson took the opportunity to reflect on the Barkers’ successful season and looks ahead to next week’s state competition.

“I am very proud of this team; they have worked extremely hard and sacrificed a lot this season in order to be successful,” he said. “We've had a team motto these past few weeks that succinctly summarizes what we hope to see next week in Kearney: ‘Everything goes our way.’ And with kids as talented and hard-working as these, it very likely could.”

The Bulldog Barkers’ individual districts results are as follows:

Oral Interpretation of Drama

Samuel Martindale, Max Schlothauer, Zephaniah Henderson, Regan Fuller and Lily Kadolph, 2nd (state qualifier)

Dominic Marostica, Hannah Boyd, Thomas Connot, Gavin De Los Santos and Abi Prohs, 1st (state qualifier)

Extemporaneous Speaking

Max Schlothauer, 2nd (state qualifier)

Natalie Peterson, 1st (state qualifier)

Duet Acting

Dominic Marostica and Mason Barrett, 2nd (state qualifier)

Wyatt Soule and Kaitlyn Peterson, 1st (state qualifier)

Humorous Prose

Gavin De Los Santos, 5th

Hannah Boyd, 2nd (state qualifier)

Serious Prose

Wyatt Soule, 3rd (state qualifier)

Aphia Boyd, 1st (state qualifier)

Poetry

Emily Coakley, 4th

Regan Fuller, 3rd (state qualifier)

Program Oral Interpretation

Haylee Betzold, 4th

Kaitlyn Peterson, 1st (state qualifier)

Entertainment Speaking

Ella Thomas, 5th

Abi Prohs, 4th

Informative Speaking

Ella Thomas, 3rd (state qualifier)

Maddie Seiler, 1st (state qualifier)

Persuasive Speaking

Mason Barrett, 3rd (state qualifier)

Maddie Seiler, 1st (state qualifier)

The NSAA State Speech Championships will begin next Wednesday, March 15, in Kearney. The 15 Barkers will be joined by eight Scottsbluff students who qualified for state at their own district meet on Saturday, March 4, in Lincoln.

The Scottsbluff qualifiers include:

Leah Polk (12th Grade) in Serious Prose and Poetry

Paige Fisher (12 Grade) in Program of Oral Interpretation

Brandon Baker (10th Grade) in Informative Speaking

Alli Clodfelter (10th Grade) in Informative Speaking

Ava Osborn (10th Grade) in Entertainment Speaking

Ava Osborn and Marlowe Osborn (10th Grade) in DUO Interpretation

Ella Anderson (9th Grade) in Poetry

The Banner County Speech Team also saw four students qualify for state at the D-2 district meet in Arthur on March 7. This marks the third year in a row that Banner County students have qualified for state speech.

The following Banner County students will compete in Kearney on March 17:

Karleigh Leslie and Amanda Montelongo, 3rd place in Duet Acting

Isaac Olsen, 3rd place in Informative Speaking

Conrad Kaminski, 2nd place in Humorous Prose

Also medaling at districts was Abby Jones in 5th place for Humorous Prose.

“I’m very proud of all the speech kids,” said Rick Caudillo, Banner County speech coach. “They have worked hard all season and have overcome many obstacles. Three of the state qualifiers are only in their first year of speech, and Isaac is in his second year.”

These other students from area schools qualified for state competition as well:

Kalli Bridge, Alliance - Entertainment Speaking

Naomie Elliott, Chadron - Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose

Natalie Carattini, Chadron - Oral Interpretation of Poetry

Seth Dunn, Sioux County - Entertainment Speaking

Tamika Eastman, Sioux County - Extemporaneous Speaking, Informative Speaking

Blaise Lange, Sioux County - Extemporaneous Speaking

Rebecca Reece, Sioux County - Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose

Jack Hunter, Sioux County - Oral Interpretation of Poetry

Jaime Turbiville, Sioux County - Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose, Program Oral Interpretation

Sierra Eastman, Sioux County - Persuasive Speaking

Arielle Lawrence, Hemingford - Extemporaneous Speaking

Holden Syverson, Leyton - Informative Speaking

Cort Rummel, Michael Kepler and Shawnee Gamble, Leyton - Oral Interpretation of Drama

Lila McLaughlin, Leyton - Oral Interpretation of Poetry

Jonah Splichal and Landen Murphy, Mitchell - Duet Acting

Cassandra Hopwood and Hanna Berry, Bridgeport - Duet Acting

Drew Leisy, Bridgeport - Entertainment Speaking, Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose

Cassandra Hopwood, Bridgeport - Extemporaneous Speaking

Logan Bartling, Bridgeport - Extemporaneous Speaking

Lily Krahulik, Mitchell - Extemporaneous Speaking

Tegan Rice, Bridgeport - Informative Speaking

Jordan Wagner, Bridgeport - Informative Speaking

Lukah Schwery, Mitchell - Informative Speaking

Claire Linders, Katie Eckhardt and Tegan Rice, Bridgeport - Oral Interpretation of Drama

Eden Strawn, Emilie Miller, Kendal Deaver and Madison Ribble - Bridgeport - Oral Interpretation of Drama

Landen Murphy, Mitchell - Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose

Claire Linders, Bridgeport - Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose

Toni Mcginley, Mitchell - Persuasive Speaking

Katie Eckhardt, Bridgeport - Program Oral Interpretation

Aliyah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville - Program Oral Interpretation