Eastern Wyoming College welcomes new faculty and staff

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College introduced new faculty and staff at their spring in-service.

Todd Ascherl, chemistry, is an adjunct instructor for EWC and a long-time public school teacher in Nebraska and South Dakota. He relocated to western Nebraska to be closer to family.

Suzey Delger, nursing program director, was the EWC nursing program director for six and a half years and happily retired for seven months before returning to lead EWC’s nursing program.

Matt Scott, precision agriculture assistant professor, has been an adjunct instructor for EWC since 2019. Matt is a private business owner in the drone industry. He is a drone pilot and his business offers services of collecting and analyzing aerial data, photos and video. One of his photos is on display in the ATEC.

Beth Martin, art assistant professor, is most recently from higher education in Tennessee. She is originally from Missoula, Montana.

Sergio Mendez, student success/testing center director, received his bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University. His work experience includes his work as an assistant educational director at St. Joseph’s and in social services for the State of Nebraska.