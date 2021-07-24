EdRising students place at nationals

Fisher’s national competition presentation was at 6 a.m. and then she faced technical difficulties connecting via Zoom.

“The day of nationals right before I was supposed to perform, I was freaking out,” Fisher said. “I had to re-download Zoom on my phone. There was an option for the microphone, but no option for the camera.”

After looking through her settings and visiting the high school for help, her dad suggested using their computer that had a webcam. She realized the judges had her set up as an attendee until it was her time to present, preventing her from using her webcam.

“With all of the stress that had been going on that morning, it made it easier for me to perform,” she said. “I was actually able to perform it well. I messed up a little bit, but I just rolled with it.”

Her performance was live to a panel of judges and had to be delivered in less than three minutes.

Two days later, EdRising held a Zoom awards ceremony presentation. While Fisher was happy with her performance, she was hopeful to place in the top ten with her slip up. She recorded the moment on her phone as they announced Fisher as the first place in the nation.