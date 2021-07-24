EdRising students place at nationals

Scottsbluff EdRising students showcased their passions for the education profession at the national competition, producing some of the top projects in the nation.
Paige Fisher, Keeley Hartman and Sadie Cole competed for the Bearcats finishing first, fourth and third, respectively.
Prior to competing at nationals, 15 Bearcats competed at the state level. During the March 17 state conference, all 15 students qualified to compete at the national level. Seven students chose to pay and invest to compete at nationals.
With this year’s competitions taking place virtually, Anne Schmall, SHS EdRising adviser, said one of the challenges was the ability to communicate through a screen.
“If you’re the 15th student that these judges are judging, they’re probably a little tired,” she said. “EdRising was interesting because students had to create a recording of their presentations and they also submitted some sort of PDF/slideshow of their project.”
Students had scheduled time slots where they presented their projects and answered the judges' questions at the state and national levels.
Fisher, who will be a junior this school year, competed in the EdRising moment within the junior varsity division. She had to deliver a speech describing the moment she realized she wanted to pursue a career in education.
Fisher’s national competition presentation was at 6 a.m. and then she faced technical difficulties connecting via Zoom.
“The day of nationals right before I was supposed to perform, I was freaking out,” Fisher said. “I had to re-download Zoom on my phone. There was an option for the microphone, but no option for the camera.”
After looking through her settings and visiting the high school for help, her dad suggested using their computer that had a webcam. She realized the judges had her set up as an attendee until it was her time to present, preventing her from using her webcam.
“With all of the stress that had been going on that morning, it made it easier for me to perform,” she said. “I was actually able to perform it well. I messed up a little bit, but I just rolled with it.”
Her performance was live to a panel of judges and had to be delivered in less than three minutes.
Two days later, EdRising held a Zoom awards ceremony presentation. While Fisher was happy with her performance, she was hopeful to place in the top ten with her slip up. She recorded the moment on her phone as they announced Fisher as the first place in the nation.
“That was a surprise for sure,” she said. “I was yelling that I got first place and my brothers ran in and asked, ‘What’s going on?’ I got first in the nation in my event.”
Fisher said the experience taught her to take every opportunity. Her career goal is to become an art teacher at the high school or college level.
Schmall said she was proud of her students’ perseverance to share their projects with judges, even during the summer. She’s also excited about the future of education.
“I’m so excited not only for students who placed, but also I had four others who competed,” she said. “It shows a lot about their willingness to give up some time in the summer and their passion to be future educators.”