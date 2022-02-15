Enchiladas by the dozen

“I like it all,” she said. “I always look forward to making them.”

While most CCS students don’t get to help out with the enchilada factory until fourth and fifth grade, Gurnsey was a little bit different, having started as early as second grade.

“Jessica’s dad is one of our main volunteers,” Goranson said. “He’s here pretty much all day every day, so Jess is one of the few students that got to help out early on, not have to wait for fourth and fifth grade.”

Currently, fourth and fifth graders mainly get to help out with running plates of enchiladas to where they need to go and separating tortillas. Gurnsey said she is looking forward to when she grows up and can help with some of the other things like rolling the enchiladas and sprinkling on the sauce and cheese.

“When I get to make them, I’m going to know how to do it because of watching so many people,” she said.

One of those persons she watched was Goranson, who has been helping with the fundraiser as a teacher at CCS for eight years. However, this year was her first year being the main person in charge.