Enchiladas by the dozen

Fifth grade students buzzed around the Community Christian School gym Tuesday afternoon carrying trays upon trays of enchiladas while fourth graders stacked tortillas and adult volunteers scooped the sauce and rolled the popular Mexican foods to perfection.
CCS’s enchilada factory fundraiser was well underway. The two-day fundraiser will result in roughly 2,100 dozen, or 25,200 individual, enchiladas prepared and sold by the end of Wednesday.
“In past years we’ve made over 3,000 dozen,” Deanna Goranson, CCS director of development, said. “…By about 9:30 this morning, we already had 100 dozen made … It’s incredible how many we can pump out in such a short amount of time.”
The enchilada factory began over 20 years ago in 1999 and has since become a staple throughout the community.
“It’s kind of become an expected tradition in our community every year,” Goranson said. “Right after the first of the year, people start calling the office asking if we started selling enchiladas yet, so it is definitely become annual and very well liked.”
It’s not just popular with those who eat the enchiladas, but also with those who help make them. CCS fifth grader Jessica Gurnsey said she can’t pick a favorite part of the event.
“I like it all,” she said. “I always look forward to making them.”
While most CCS students don’t get to help out with the enchilada factory until fourth and fifth grade, Gurnsey was a little bit different, having started as early as second grade.
“Jessica’s dad is one of our main volunteers,” Goranson said. “He’s here pretty much all day every day, so Jess is one of the few students that got to help out early on, not have to wait for fourth and fifth grade.”
Currently, fourth and fifth graders mainly get to help out with running plates of enchiladas to where they need to go and separating tortillas. Gurnsey said she is looking forward to when she grows up and can help with some of the other things like rolling the enchiladas and sprinkling on the sauce and cheese.
“When I get to make them, I’m going to know how to do it because of watching so many people,” she said.
One of those persons she watched was Goranson, who has been helping with the fundraiser as a teacher at CCS for eight years. However, this year was her first year being the main person in charge.
“It’s been fun for me this year kind of having a leadership role, watching how the pieces come together and watching just the way the kids get involved,” she said. “Our students love it. They’ve been talking about it for weeks and how excited they are, so it’s been fun to watch them get excited and then actually follow through and be big helpers.”
While most of the enchiladas were pre-orders, Goranson said there will be 600 dozen made for walk-in sales. Community members who haven’t pre-ordered can come to the back of CCS anytime Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to purchase enchiladas. They cost $20 a dozen.
Emily Krzyzanowski and Sophia McAndrew contributed reporting to this story.