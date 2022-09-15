Enrollment rebounding: Area colleges report fall increases

Two area colleges say they have higher student enrollment fall 2022 semester than a year ago. Chadron State College reported a 3% increase and Western Nebraska Community College reported a 12% increase.

During Wednesday's WNCC Area Board of Governors meeting, Dustin Eicke, institutional research director, reported as of Sept. 2, the 10th day of the semester, there were 680 full-time and 1,230 part-time students enrolled for a total of 1,910. WNCC's fall 2021 semester enrollment was 1,706 students in overall headcount.

He reran enrollment numbers Wednesday, Sept. 14, which added another 30 students to 1,940 total.

“That could show us that we’ve hit that trough – the COVID trough, in my opinion – and we may be crawling our way back up, which is quite exciting,” Eicke told the board.

The college had all-time high enrollment for part-time students. Each takes fewer than 12 credits per semester, which is considered a full-time course load.

First-time freshman enrollment increased 8.62% over last fall, which Eicke said is the opposite direction than it has been over the last four years. “Anytime you see first-time freshman numbers going up, that’s a prelude into the next two years," he said.

Demographics revealed 67% of the students are women. The 10-day report also showed the number of First Nation or Native American students enrolled in courses is trending upward and now the second-largest racial group on campus, trailing only Caucasians. Hispanics are nearly 25% of all students and over 28% of those attending full time. International student numbers are also up.

“Another exciting thing that I think is showing that we hit that trough of COVID and that we’re moving beyond that, is international students. We’re at a five-year high of 73,” Eicke added. That is 4% of the student body.

High school students in WNCC’s CollegeNOW! dual-credit program make up 30% of enrollment total. They hail from Scotts Bluff, Cheyenne and Box Butte counties.

A total of 187 students are enrolled in online courses. That is a new area the college is tracking.

Chadron State College saw enrollment increase this fall, in part due to what is thought to be the largest incoming class of transfer students in school history, totaling 219.

The Nebraska State College System reported that on the 10th day of classes, CSC’s headcount was 2,317. That’s an increase of 59 students, or 2.6%, over the previous year. Full-time equivalency rose to 1,802, up 61 students from 2021, or 2.5%.

A preliminary retention rate of 73% of fall 2021 full-time freshmen contributed to growth in the headcount.

“The growth of our transfer student population and our overall enrollment is encouraging,” said Tami Selby, vice president for enrollment management. “Enrollment is not just counting the incoming new students but also making sure we keep the students we have enrolled. Our high retention rate is a direct result of faculty efforts and initiatives that show students CSC is a wonderful place to live and learn.”

At the same time, CSC’s incoming classes of freshmen and graduate students were not as large as a year ago.

Selby is hopeful the next class session will entice students. “The second 8-week classes provide a great opportunity for students and we expect more to enroll as we get closer to October,” she said in the release.

The CSC student body became more racially diverse, with 21% of all students identifying as of color. That’s an increase of almost 2 percentage points from 2021.

The freshman and transfer cohorts also are more greatly of color than the overall student body. Roughly 26% of freshman and transfer students identify as a student of color. CSC also had 21 international students enrolled, 1% of students.

NSCS is made up of CSC, Peru and Wayne State College. The cohort had an increase in headcount of 0.2% from last year and an boost in enrollment of 6.3% since 2018.

In contrast, University of Nebraska fell below 50,000 students, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. That is the lowest systemwide total since 2009.

NU’s campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis had a combined count of 49,560 students, a 2.2% loss from fall 2021.

NU saw a drop of 0.2% in the number of first-time freshmen to 7,847. Undergraduate enrollment declined by 2% to 36,370, and graduate students' headcount slipped 3.6% to 9,498. Professional student enrollment went down 0.2% to 3,442.