Ensemble Dallas Brass returns to Scottsbluff to work with students, perform

The Dallas Brass performed in Scottsbluff in 2009 and will return to once again work with Scottsbluff band and choir students during a concert on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Bluffs Middle School Director of Bands Michael Koch first met members of the ensemble during a music teachers’ convention in Chicago.

“We had them come and do the same thing with us in 2009,” he said. “I made contact with them during the convention. I got my name put on their list of contacts when they were looking for places to go.”

Koch encouraged the ensemble to contact him if they ever returned to Nebraska. He received a call from them in June about their plans in September for a public performance.

Michael Levine, a trombone player, founded the musical ensemble in 1983. The show performed by the ensemble, American Musical Journey, features a full complement of brass and percussion for a musical travelogue through American history, from the time of George Washington to present day. The show features music by Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, John Philip Sousa and bands like Tijuana Brass and Chicago. The musical styles feature Dixieland, swing, Broadway, folk, patriotic, pop and hip-hop.

The ensemble appears with symphony orchestras nationwide and also has a strong dedication to working with young musicians. They have published two books of original small ensemble music for middle school and high school students called Brass Grooves and they also supported the launch of Harmony Bridge, a community outreach program for student musicians.

SHS and BMS students will participate in a workshop at the SHS auditorium at Friday, Sept. 16 at 12:30 p.m. with the entire brass group.

“They’re going to talk about the importance of practicing, what it’s like as a professional performer and they’ve also started a new initiative called Harmony Bridge,” Koch said. “We have some students who volunteered to do a demonstration of some of the smaller group music at the clinic.”

The high school and middle school students will each perform a piece with the ensemble during Friday’s concert.

Koch said the students enjoyed performing in the community prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he is hopeful those performances can resume. He also said it might be beneficial to purchase the Harmony Bridge music for public performances.

“That’s something that we might look into in the future and purchase those books to use as a way to get out into the community more and do more playing at the nursing homes and veterans homes in town,” he told the Star-Herald.