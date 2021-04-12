Entities discuss proposed aquatic center

School Board President Ruth Kozal said, “The significant differences between (a new facility and remodeling the Splash Arena), with Splash we can provide money to but it has limitations for capacity. With (a new facility), we could plan a little bit better for that.”

The possible location of such an aquatic center was a major point of discussion.

Karpf said that one of the most important factors when picking a location was space. He said that a new facility would require eight to 10 acres. That includes everything from parking to plumbing.

“And eight was kind of pushing it,” he said.

For reference, the area inside the Westmoor Pool fence is one acre.

Western Nebraska Community College and the area between Safeway and Main Street Market were brought up as possible neutral sites for the aquatic center.

“We didn’t really decide between the two,” Karpf said.

Another discussed site was the old Kmart. Councilman Jordan Colwell asked if the city could use eminent domain to force the owners to sell the property to the city.