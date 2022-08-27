Epler’s experiment: 90 years later, six-man football still small-town king

Cody-Kilgore’s starting center, Dylan Naslund, does more than protect his quarterback and create running space for his Cowboys teammates.

“I caught six touchdown passes last year,” Naslund said. “I’m eligible.”

On defense, Naslund plays mostly on the defensive line because of his size – he’s all of 5-11, 205 pounds. Except sometimes he also lines up at safety, which gives his smaller, quicker teammates a better chance to run down the opposition before they break into open space.

Welcome to six-man football, where everyone is eligible, speed is king and taking advantage of mismatches is key. Welcome to six-man football, a game that has its roots deeply grounded in Nebraska.

Nearly 90 years ago, Stephen Epler, a teacher at Chester High School, shared his concerns with the school superintendent: The school’s low enrollment would make fielding an 11-man football team difficult. But they didn’t cancel football.

Instead, Epler improvised and created a new game. It relied on speed rather than size, and emphasized blocking and tackling in the open field.

Football, but different.

It’s a pigskin variation where any of the team’s six players can touch the ball and score a touchdown on any play. A game where high-octane shootouts are the norm.

It worked for small schools during the Great Depression. It still works today.

“It’s just like fastbreak basketball,” said Richard Walter of Shickley, a former teacher and coach who wrote his master’s thesis on six-man football. “Scoring. Lots of it.”

Six-man football debuted on Sept. 26, 1934, in Hebron, with players from Chester and Hardy, called the Hard-Chests, competing against players from Belvidere and Alexandria, tabbed Bel-Alex. Admission ranged from 5 cents in the nosebleeds to a costly 25 cents for the best seats.

The game, played under floodlights at Hebron Athletic Field, ended in a 19-19 tie.

Epler produced a handbook about his new game and its rules. Jim Langin, a former coach who has officiated five six-man Nebraska state championship games, said most of Epler’s original rules are still in play.

“The guy was way ahead of his time. He nailed it.”

Among the rules that have remained:

The playing field is 80 yards long – not your normal 100 yards as in 11-man football – and slightly skinnier at only 40 yards wide. The offensive team must advance 15 yards for a first down.

The player receiving the snap can pass or punt the ball but can’t run it across the line of scrimmage without handing off or lateraling the ball.

The offensive team must have three or more players on the line at the snap.

A touchdown is worth six points. A successful kicked “extra point” is worth two.

A successful conversion by run or pass is worth one point. A field goal: Four points.

After Epler invented six-man, it quickly exploded in popularity. By the late 1940s, more than 1,800 American high schools fielded six-man teams, and the game had spread into Canada and several other countries.

And it’s still popular today, particularly in the smallest Nebraska high schools. Without six-man football, schools scattered across the state – the Red Clouds, Paxtons and Crawfords – might not field teams, said Nate Neuhaus, assistant director in charge of football for the Nebraska School Activities Association.

“In many cases, your high school football team is a front porch for your community. It’s what brings people together,” he said. “It allows those towns to maintain community excitement and traditions by playing football on Friday night like anyone else.”

Then, Neuhaus corrects himself – “On Friday afternoons. Not all six-player schools have lighted fields.”

The NSAA first sanctioned six-man football in 1987, when 27 Nebraska schools competed. The NSAA dropped sanctioned playoffs in 1999 when just seven schools fielded six-man teams.

But a resurgence nearly 20 years in the making led to reinstatement of sanctioned playoffs in 2018. Last year, Cody-Kilgore defeated Potter-Dix in the state final, 65-37.

Nationally, nearly 5,700 high school students competed in six-man football during the 2018 season – the latest where national stats are available. More than half played for teams in Texas.

Thirty-two Nebraska high schools will field a six-man team this season, which opened on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Trent Ford’s defending champion Cody-Kilgore squad falls on the high end of the six-man classification because the school has 27 boys in grades 9 through 11.

The Cowboys have 13 players out for football. Still, Ford said, all six starters will likely play both ways.

The Sioux County team coached by Barry Swisher finds itself on the low end of six-man, because the consolidated school in Harrison – located in extreme northwest Nebraska, miles from the Wyoming border – has only 11 male students in those three grades.

“Our biggest concern is staying healthy like everyone else,” Swisher said.

Staying healthy may be a bigger concern for Sioux County, which, as recently as 2016, had only seven players out for six-man football. That season, Sioux County played three games with just six players and finished two with five.

“We won one of those games,” Swisher said. “We’re good this year with 11. We can almost scrimmage.”

Charlotte Gezi, the daughter of Stephen Epler, said her father would be proud to know his game has endured.

Epler served in the U.S. Navy, earned his doctoral degree at Columbia University and then helped found Portland State University. He didn’t talk much about how he also created a new sport.

He would be proud to know that his game is now international and features an annual all-star game with players from the United States and Canada, she said. He’d also be proud that thousands of high school athletes at low-enrollment schools compete in football each year.

Chester, population 222, still celebrates Epler and his creation. For years, the community hosted Stephen Epler Day centered on a six-man contest called the Epler Bowl, featuring Chester and a rival.

Trophies from four Epler Bowls in the late 1940s and early ’50s remain in the Municipal Auditorium, rescued from the trophy case when Chester consolidated with nearby schools.

Mayor Roger Crouse said an effort is under way to create a museum dedicated to six-man football. The local café just closed. Perhaps, the community could work to reopen a combination café-museum.

“Kind of like an Applebee’s,” he said.

Community residents already have started donating their memorabilia to the effort.

And there’s the sign on the outskirts of town, which proclaims Chester as the “Home of 6-Man Football” and Miss Nebraska 2017, Allison Tietjen. Crouse said he sees motorists stopping along the roadway to photograph the sign.

“There’s still interest. We’re interested. We just need to keep the ball rolling.”