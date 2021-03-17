 Skip to main content
ESU-13 board makes Laura Barrett interim leader
ESU-13 board makes Laura Barrett interim leader

The ESU-13 Board of Education appointed Laura Barrett, the current director of special projects, as interim administrator.

ESU-13 board makes Laura Barrett interim leader

Director of Special Projects Laura Barrett.

Barrett takes over the position on July 1. Current ESU-13 Administrator Andrew Dick will be officially leaving ESU-13’s top job in June. The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education appointed Dick as its newest superintendent last month.

“Dr. Barrett is well qualified, knows the service unit inside and out, is respected by peers, and is well known and involved across the state on many levels,” ESU-13 education board president Mark Sinner said in a prepared statement.

Barrett’s held ESU positions for 16 years. Before joining ESU-13, she was with ESU-9 in Hastings. She was also an administrator at Gering Public Schools. Additionally, Barrett led ESU-13 for six weeks before Dick started as administrator in 2019.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve as interim administrator for ESU 13. We have a fantastic team here at ESU 13 and I am honored to be able to work with them to continue to support school districts and communities throughout the Panhandle,” Barrett said in a press release.

Also at Tuesday’s Board Meeting, the ESU 13 Board of Education approved the hiring of Tom Peacock as the director of alternative education. Peacock is the current Morrill Junior-Senior High School Principal, and brings six years of secondary principal experience to ESU 13.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

