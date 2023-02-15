Educational Service Unit 13 (ESU 13) announced the establishment of a new entity intended to assist partnered schools on Wednesday.

The ESU 13 Foundation was created to strengthen the quality of education by providing additional funding and resources to support the school districts and partnerships within the ESU 13 service area. According to ESU 13, its current funding meets basic necessities, but as education grows and changes, there are often needs that go unmet.

The ESU 13 Foundation is a separate, not-for-profit IRS approved 501(c)(3) corporation, governed by a Board of Directors who are passionate about the services and programs offered by ESU 13. The Board of Directors includes President Ray Richards, Vice President Kim Marx, Treasurer Marg Dredla, Lana Sides, Diane Reinhardt and Jerry Becking.

“The ESU 13 Foundation gives us another way to seek out funding so that we can provide our staff and student programs the resources they need to fulfill our mission of educational excellence for all learners,” said ESU 13 Administrator Laura Barrett in a press release. “This enables ESU 13 to minimize the costs that we charge to our member school districts and partners who utilize our programming.”

Through charitable contributions and donations, the foundation will help meet the increased financial needs of the school districts and partnerships in the ESU 13 service area.

"At times, educators struggle with unforeseen classroom expenses and needs. The ESU 13 Foundation provides financial assistance to educators who might otherwise have to use their own financial resources to address these situations,” ESU 13 Foundation board member Diane Reinhardt said.

Anyone interested in making a donation to the ESU 13 Foundation can do so online at bit.ly/esu13foundation or deliver checks made out to the ESU 13 Foundation at 4215 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

For more information, contact Jacey Marietta by phone at 308-635-3696 or by email at jmarietta@esu13.org.