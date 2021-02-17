ESU #13 hosts its 37th annual Mid-Winter Conference

SCOTTSBLUFF — Educational Service Unit #13 hosted its 37th annual Mid-Winter Conference Monday, Feb. 15.

In 1965, Educational Service Units were established “In order to provide supplementary educational services to local school districts.” Since its conception, ESU #13’s mission has been rooted in that purpose, aiming to achieve educational excellence for all Panhandle learners through strong partnerships, service and leadership.

For over 30 years, the ESU 13 Mid-Winter Conference has provided Panhandle school districts and their educators with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge, learn from content experts, and add to their tool boxes of skills and ideas. The day aims to increase area educators’ skills and thus, impact students’ learning across the region.

ESU #13’s Professional Learning, Early Childhood, and Special Education Departments contract with nationally-known presenters who offer a variety of workshops for area school administrators, certified, and classified staff members. Attendees heard from an array of presenters including authors such as Jimmy Casas, as well as Nebraska Department of Education staff. There were 14 sessions offered, with topics ranging from specific content areas to ones pertaining to a wider audience, such as Culturizing Students, Educational Equity, and Crisis Mitigation.