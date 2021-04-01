ESU-13 opening office in Sidney

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., Educational Service Unit #13 (ESU 13) will celebrate the completion of their new Southern Satellite location in Sidney, NE with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House. The ceremony will be held at the newly built wing of the Western Nebraska Community College’s Sidney satellite campus, located at 361 College Drive, Sidney, NE 69162.
The move stems from ESU 13’s unprecedented growth in staff and programs over the past several years. Additionally, the new space fills the need for a distance-learning classroom, allowing schools in the southern Panhandle to participate in ESU 13’s Valley Alternative Learning Transitioning School (VALTS).
The ESU 13 Board of Education and administration explored options from upgrading the existing facility to purchasing a building and renovating to building new, ultimately deciding to partner with Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC). The building is a 10,000 square-foot addition to the existing WNCC campus. In addition to the office space, conference rooms, and distance-learning classroom, the campus hosts a new garage facility shared with WNCC.
ESU 13 Administrator, Dr. Andrew Dick says, “I would like to thank the ESU 13 Board of Education along with two of my predecessors, Dr. Jeff West and Mr. Terry Miller, for the foresight, vision, and fiscal planning that allowed for this project to come to fruition. On behalf of ESU 13, we would also like to thank the Western Community College Area Board of Governors for allowing ESU 13 to construct the facility on their Sidney campus. The new state-of-the-art facility was designed to not only meet the needs of the schools in our southern tier but also enhance the delivery of educational services throughout the entire service unit.”
Jeff West, ESU 13’s previous Administrator and a catalyst of the new facility stated, “As an educational leader, it was important to me that ESU 13 continued as a preeminent ESU in the state of Nebraska. Our facilities needed to match the innovation and expertise of our staff and the schools we serve. That has been accomplished to a great extent through this new facility.”
For more information regarding ESU 13 and the range of services offered, visit the full website.