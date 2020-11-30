ESU-13’s George Schlothauer first to interview for Gering Schools superintendent

Former Gering principal and teacher George Schlothauer was first on the shortlist of interviews for the Gering Public Schools superintendent job. However, during his Monday night interview, Schlothauer made the argument he’s never really left the district — despite his current job at ESU-13.
Schlothauer, a Gering High School graduate, received his undergraduate degree in secondary education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his master’s in education administration from Kansas State University. He also has a superintendent endorsement from Chadron State College. He’s the only candidate without a doctorate.
For the last seven years, Schlothauer has been the director of alternative education for ESU-13. He oversees the Valley Alternative Learning Transitioning School or VALTS. He’s also been the principal of Lincoln Elementary and a teacher at Gering Junior High School.
He’s one of four candidates applying for the superintendent position vacated by Bob Hastings. On Monday, he spent the day visiting old stomping grounds, talking with stakeholder groups — like teachers, staff, and students — before his public interview at the Gering Civic Center.
On Monday, Schlothauer started with reviewing thr positives and strengths he sees in the district, before moving into what challenges he sees in the district.
“I don’t say this to pander, but the Gering Public Schools school board is a solid unit,” Schlothauer said.
Otherwise, STEM programs and personnel topped Schlothauer’s list of positives.
He spent much of his opening argument on the challenges the district faces, starting with facilities.
He also brought up enrollment. He said that the Panhandle has lost some 1,000 students in the last eight years — much of it at Gering. Scottsbluff Public Schools has gained those students, Schlothauer said. All of this ties back into the ever-challenging school finances because when enrollment declines, so do available funds.
Schlothauer offered solutions to some of these problems including, creating preschools and after-school programs at all three buildings.
“We need parents to know you can keep your kids here,” Schlothauer said.
He also said that GPS needed to be more involved in the community. Later, he expounded on this statement, discussing the community organizations he’s currently affiliated with, including Twin City Development and United Way.
“There were way more challenge slides,” Board President BJ Peters said jokingly before launching into the question and answer portion of the meeting.
In responding to one question, Schlothauer said that he plans to meet with every staff member in the district. GPS has around 300 teachers and staff people across its buildings.
The board plans to interview the next candidate, Nicole Reagan, on Tuesday. Reagan is long-time Lincoln Public Schools and Omaha Public Schools administrator and teacher. Her interview is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. All interviews are open to the public and live-streamed over Zoom.
