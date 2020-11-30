ESU-13’s George Schlothauer first to interview for Gering Schools superintendent

“I don’t say this to pander, but the Gering Public Schools school board is a solid unit,” Schlothauer said.

Otherwise, STEM programs and personnel topped Schlothauer’s list of positives.

He spent much of his opening argument on the challenges the district faces, starting with facilities.

He also brought up enrollment. He said that the Panhandle has lost some 1,000 students in the last eight years — much of it at Gering. Scottsbluff Public Schools has gained those students, Schlothauer said. All of this ties back into the ever-challenging school finances because when enrollment declines, so do available funds.

Schlothauer offered solutions to some of these problems including, creating preschools and after-school programs at all three buildings.

“We need parents to know you can keep your kids here,” Schlothauer said.

He also said that GPS needed to be more involved in the community. Later, he expounded on this statement, discussing the community organizations he’s currently affiliated with, including Twin City Development and United Way.