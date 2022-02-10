ESU-13’s LifeLink program prepares students for life on their own.

“We take you; we transport you to your job,” Heath said. “The first year you’re here we’ll do all that and then we kind of try to fade out so that you can do it on your own.”

Reinhardt said, “We work at the student’s pace, but the ultimate goal is fading out, so at first you will probably (be) provided quite a bit of assistance as needed, and then gradually, as the student gets more comfortable in their position, she’ll (Heath) probably step back a little bit, and the goal is to get them as independent as possible.”

With that goal of independence in mind, each student’s scheduled is different and individualized around what they want and what they need out of the program. Some students work more while others take more college courses. Some get more involved in community activities and others might need to spend a little more time in the classroom. It all depends on the student.

“In May we’ll start having those meetings to kind of talk about the plan because everybody’s different, because it’s individualized,” Brezenski said, “and so then at that meeting, that’s where everybody will discuss how it looks for each student.”