ESU 13’s LifeLink students build dog houses to donate

The sounds of hammering and drilling came from the basement of the John N. Harms Center on WNCC’s campus Friday morning. Students from ESU 13’s LifeLink program were helping to build dog houses for Skipper’s Cupboard, a non-profit organization that provides resources for struggling pet owners.
This project is called Give Them Shelter, and it is the second year the LifeLink program has participated, transition consultant at ESU 13, said.
“We worked with them last year, and the students just loved it,” she said. “This year, they’re learning more carpentry skills … they’re doing a lot more with tools and things like that.”
She said the previous year, they had a kind of dog house kit set up for the kids to put together, but this year is different because they are really learning about construction. James Klemp, a student who has been in the LifeLink program for two years, said he loved that aspect of the project.
“It’s been going pretty good, he said. His favorite part is working with power tools.
That’s what the Life Link program is all about — helping students transition from high school to living on their own by providing them with different life skills. Reinhardt said this program not only helps educate them with life skills like carpentry and teamwork. It also helps show them the importance of giving back to the community.
“This project is kind of twofold in the fact that we wanted to give students the opportunity to learn about carpentry skills in case they are interested in doing carpentry in their future,” she said. “And the other thing is we think it’s important to give back and we want to teach that to our students.”
Life Link isn’t the only group or organization that does the Give Them Shelter project. Steve Morgheim, one of the founders of Skipper’s Cupboard, said the organization began as a way to supply pet food to people who struggle to provide food for their pets on a regular basis.
Then, co-founder Becky Hale-Morgheim started receiving phone calls from concerned neighbors or community members about dogs being left in the cold or having no shelter. So they decided to start building some and donating them as a part of their non-profit as well. They have many different groups or organizations help volunteer to make the dog houses that will then be donated to a pet owner in need.
“The most joy that we get out of this project is seeing young folks use tools and getting involved,” Morgheim said. “Then (ESU 13) came forward and said, ‘Hey, can we get our kids involved?’ And it’s just been wonderful to see them learn teamwork, learn to use power tools.
“What we’re trying to do is help the animals and help our community give back, and also provide educational value,” he said.
This specific project with ESU 13 is three sessions long. Last week, the students were given training on how to use the tools, got to practice using the tools and began building the houses. This week, they finished building the three different sized dog houses, and next week they will get to finish by painting them. Kaila Sroufe, a student in the program, said she was looking forward to next week.
“I love painting, and I’m an art person,” she said.
LifeLink is a post-secondary program for students with disabilities age 18-21 in western Nebraska and is provided in conjunction by ESU 13, WNCC and community employers. Students in LifeLink are required to take WNCC classes, have a job in the community and participate in the R-Pad, which is an apartment where they learn different independent living skills. This year’s class has 10 students representing four different school districts.
“I like the college classes and stuff like that,” Klemp said. “(I have) new and old friends.”
