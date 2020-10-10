ESU 13’s LifeLink students build dog houses to donate

“This project is kind of twofold in the fact that we wanted to give students the opportunity to learn about carpentry skills in case they are interested in doing carpentry in their future,” she said. “And the other thing is we think it’s important to give back and we want to teach that to our students.”

Life Link isn’t the only group or organization that does the Give Them Shelter project. Steve Morgheim, one of the founders of Skipper’s Cupboard, said the organization began as a way to supply pet food to people who struggle to provide food for their pets on a regular basis.

Then, co-founder Becky Hale-Morgheim started receiving phone calls from concerned neighbors or community members about dogs being left in the cold or having no shelter. So they decided to start building some and donating them as a part of their non-profit as well. They have many different groups or organizations help volunteer to make the dog houses that will then be donated to a pet owner in need.

“The most joy that we get out of this project is seeing young folks use tools and getting involved,” Morgheim said. “Then (ESU 13) came forward and said, ‘Hey, can we get our kids involved?’ And it’s just been wonderful to see them learn teamwork, learn to use power tools.