ESU-13’s VALTS expansion into southern Panhandle off to successful start

Having nearly completed its first semester in operation, the newly expanded Valley Alternative Learning Transitioning School (VALTS) Sidney campus, has found success in providing alternative education for students in the southern part of the Panhandle.
The Sidney campus is located at ESU-13’s southern satellite site in Western Nebraska Community College’s Sidney campus. Because of its location near Sidney High School, participants in Sidney have a unique way of incorporating VALTS into their education, ESU-13 Director of Alternative Education Tom Peacock said.
“Sidney is able to send kids to the ESU-13 VALTS in Sidney, for … say, a morning or an afternoon, but then they’re still able to allow those same kids to still continue to take some of the classes at the high school,” he said. “So it’s kind of like a hybrid scenario. So, they’re utilizing it kind of in a unique way that’s working out really well for them.”
The Sidney expansion serves students at three southern Panhandle schools: Sidney, Leyton and Creek Valley. These students are now a part of the current 47 total in the Panhandle who utilize VALTS services, Peacock said, although that number fluctuates throughout the year as a different number of students enter and graduate the program at each quarter.
The idea for VALTS is to give students who might struggle in a traditional environment a different way to help them succeed in their education.
“Basically, it’s giving students who traditionally haven’t done well in a traditional public school setting,” he said. “And so what we’re able to offer up here is just a unique environment, a smaller environment.”
Peacock said one of the biggest benefits of VALTS is the focus on each individual students’ educational needs.
“We’re actually providing more of a smaller kind of family environment with the kids and so it’s created a place where they feel really safe,” he said. “…One of our main focuses is on the relationships that we have with the kids, and we work on building those positive relationships with them, so that way they feel that they genuinely are cared about.”
These benefits have already been felt in the southern Panhandle after just one semester, Sidney High School Principal Chris Arent said.
“The impact to Sidney and its students has been immediate,” he said in a press release. “We had students who were very motivated to graduate with the VALTS program, and we had a couple of five- and six-year cohorts also finish up which has been excellent. Being able to have an option such as VALTS has provided students additional opportunities to work towards their graduation.”
The VALTS program has been serving a number of Panhandle schools since 1998. Peacock said there has already been some preliminary conversation on what an additional expansion to the north might look like.
“I know there’s been just some very beginning, initial conversations only — just within us (ESU-13) about the possibility of maybe moving north toward closer to like Chadron, possibly, because ESU-13 does have space up at the college there,” he said. “And so, it’d be similar to what we kind of do in Sidney, but that’s just kind of in the conversation stage right now.”
Until then, students from all 21 school districts covered by ESU-13 do have access to NEVA classes, which is basically the classes offered at VALTS, but online.
“Our teachers also provide, they’re called NEVA classes, and these are classes they’ve created, that kids can take more like online, and so that’s something that our teachers here also provide, and they (students) don’t actually have to attend the building,” Peacock said. “…We have some schools that are actually utilizing that. They’re getting credit through the online program, and it’s just something that we offer to all 21 schools that belong to the ESU-13 consortium.”
For Peacock and the rest of the alternative education department at ESU-13, the program is meant to be an opportunity for students to get the education they need.