ESU-13’s VALTS expansion into southern Panhandle off to successful start

The VALTS program has been serving a number of Panhandle schools since 1998. Peacock said there has already been some preliminary conversation on what an additional expansion to the north might look like.

“I know there’s been just some very beginning, initial conversations only — just within us (ESU-13) about the possibility of maybe moving north toward closer to like Chadron, possibly, because ESU-13 does have space up at the college there,” he said. “And so, it’d be similar to what we kind of do in Sidney, but that’s just kind of in the conversation stage right now.”

Until then, students from all 21 school districts covered by ESU-13 do have access to NEVA classes, which is basically the classes offered at VALTS, but online.

“Our teachers also provide, they’re called NEVA classes, and these are classes they’ve created, that kids can take more like online, and so that’s something that our teachers here also provide, and they (students) don’t actually have to attend the building,” Peacock said. “…We have some schools that are actually utilizing that. They’re getting credit through the online program, and it’s just something that we offer to all 21 schools that belong to the ESU-13 consortium.”