ESU 13 students learn about policing

Several students from ESU 13’s Meridian School got a firsthand look at what being a police officer is like Monday, Sept. 19.

Officer Bobbi Kuhlman of the Scottsbluff Police Department stopped by to showcase her equipment and tell students more about how they can get in contact with police in an emergency.

Half of the school’s students visited with Kuhlman on Monday, while half will visit with an officer on Wednesday. The students range from 10 to 21 years old.

This wasn’t the first time first responders visited with the class. Four firefighters from the Scottsbluff Fire Department stopped by earlier in September, teaching the students about fire safety and the importance of water.

Carol Sinner, the ESU 13 school nurse, said the presentations teach students “who they could go to when they need help or if they’re in trouble for something; who are the community people they know they’re safe with.”

The students, who all have moderate to severe mental disabilities, are learning social skills. Sinner said these demonstrations would be a good opportunity to introduce them to people who could help them within the community.

Future lessons will teach students what to do in medical emergencies and how to keep healthy, with a likely visit with emergency medical services.

“These are some of the interactions where people are happy to see us, so that’s nice,” Kuhlman said of the visit. “People don’t call the police on the best day of their life, they call the police on the worst day of their life, so it comes with the territory. … These interactions are good where everybody’s happy to see us (and we can) show the community what we’re really about.”

Kuhlman showed them her patrol vehicle and the equipment she uses on the job. Some students sat inside the vehicle, while others tried on handcuffs.

She taught them how police handcuff disabled people, as well as speaking about what the court process is like for children. Kuhlman also elaborated on what types of emergencies for which they should or should not call 911.

“I think I most enjoyed how they monitor the cameras so they knew when the accidents happen,” student Paige Schlenker said, adding that her favorite part of the experience was checking out the inside of Kuhlman’s patrol car. “…I’m excited to learn about how you can be safe in the community.”