ESU 13 students, Skipper's Cupboard volunteers build cold-weather shelters for cats

Students from ESU 13’s Meridian School and LifeLink program built cold-weather shelters for cats on Friday with help from volunteers from Skipper’s Cupboard.

Skipper’s Cupboard is a food pantry for pet owners that connects people in need with the means to provide for their animal companions.

“We’re a non-profit charity,” Morgheim said. “We’ve been in business for 13 years, and we donate dog food, cat food and animal shelters all across western Nebraska to pet owners that are in some sort of health, financial or homeless crisis.”

Morgheim said that in many cases, pet owners are forced to choose between keeping their pets and meeting their own needs. Skipper’s Cupboard provides assistance for those individuals so that they can keep their pets, even during hard times.

Students from Meridian and LifeLink were tasked with assembling shelters for cats that will protect them from the upcoming winter.

The project is called “Give Them Shelter,” and it was created five years ago by Morgheim’s partner, Becky.

“This will be our fifth year doing this project, and each year it gets better and more streamlined,” ESU 13 Transition Consultant Diane Reinhardt said.

“The students really look forward to it. They wanted to build their knowledge on construction skills and use of tools and equipment, so we partnered with Skipper’s Cupboard to build dog and cat houses.”

With a little help from volunteers like Don Miller and Steve Lovelidge, the students used clamps, drills, saws, glue, and more to put together insulated cat houses.

Morgheim said the program is a great opportunity both for the students and for his organization as well.

“It’s a chance to work with the community, especially for these kids to learn some hands-on skills, to work in teams, to repurpose materials,” he said. “And then we donate these to people who need shelter for an animal.”

All of the materials used for Give Them Shelter this year were repurposed or recycled from other sources.

“The wood came out of some old retail display units that Main Street Market called up and gave us,” Morgheim said. “The insulation came out of an old building and it was all going to a landfill. The roofs we’re going to use came out of the Nile Theatre in Mitchell when they remodeled it.”

The use of recycled materials added another layer of education for the students.

“The kids are learning about recycling, about using tools, they love to help the animals,” Reinhardt said. “It’s a neat opportunity. We do it every year in October before the snow flies and the animals really start needing shelter.”

LifeLink student Tyler is an animal lover. “I have two dogs and two cats,” he said.

Tyler also said that it was important for animals to have houses during the winter just like humans. “It’s so they don’t freeze, it keeps them warm.”

The students will be returning to finish their work on the cat houses in a few weeks, and they’ll get to present the final product to a member of the community who will be receiving one.

Anyone who needs assistance providing food or shelter for their pet can contact Skipper’s Cupboard for assistance at 308-672-5015.