ESU 13 to host ribbon cutting and open house for Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment

GERING — On Wednesday, April 28, at 3 p.m., Educational Service Unit #13 will celebrate the culmination of a goal set years ago with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house presenting THE Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment to the Panhandle. The ceremony will take place at Panhandle Beginnings, located at the Carpenter Center, 116 Terry Boulevard in Gering.

The ESU# 13 pilot initiative was created in order to fill the gap in day treatment facilities available to youth with significant behavioral health concerns in the 11 counties of the Panhandle. The center serves as a therapeutic treatment and educational setting, providing youth with an individualized, educational and therapeutic environment that supports social-emotional awareness and promotes personal growth in a safe, healing environment. Specific services provided by the facility include day treatment, day school and Intensive Outpatient Program services to school age youth.

Work began on the project after ESU# 13 was awarded the Sherwood Foundation grant in March 2020. The $2.1 million grant provided funding for the facility’s establishment, with the remaining portion being dispersed over a five-year period, covering a portion of the operating expenses. ESU# 13 officials are proud to have worked with The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) as the fiscal agent for this project.