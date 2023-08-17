Thursday was the first day of a new year for Scottsbluff Public Schools, and students at Lake Minatare Elementary were welcomed back with a level of individual excitement that is only possible at a small, community school.

Lake Minatare is the smallest school in the Scottsbluff school district with less than 100 students between kindergarten and fifth grade. Many of the families it serves work in agriculture, and the school serves a unique purpose as a community hub in addition to a place of learning.

Lake Minatare Elementary School principal Ashlen Schaneman is entering her third year of leadership at the school. She expressed pride in the cumulative years of service among its educational staff that more than make up for its small size.

“We have over 200 years of experience out here among our staff. It’s phenomenal, second to none,” Schaneman said.

She also credits those small class sizes and years of experience as pillars of the school’s culture that allow for deeper connections between classmates, coworkers and families.

“All of our kids and all of our staff know everybody. There are no strangers here,” Schaneman said. “It’s not just a school, it’s definitely a community and a family out here.”

Lake Minatare’s librarian Nancy Marez embodies that family mentality. She can be found each school day standing by the front door ready to make every student feel welcomed and appreciated before they even set foot in the building.

“Every single kid gets greeted by Mrs. Marez,” Schaneman said. “Every day, she’s standing at the door, excited to see every kid.”

To Marez, welcoming students to school every day is more than a job. She sees it as her opportunity to make a difference in the daily lives of kids in addition to keeping an eye out for any feelings or negative experiences that should be conveyed to the teaching staff.

“We all need a purpose, and a big purpose for Scottsbluff schools is ‘Every kid, every day.’ That doesn’t just mean academics, that means making the child feel they are part of the school and that you are interested in them. That gives me an opportunity to form relationships,” she said.

On Thursday, Marez’s welcome also included snapping photos of every student who walked through the door. She did this on behalf of paraeducator Linda Claflin, who makes it her mission to document the school year. The first day photos will be placed on a special bulletin board that reinforces every child’s sense of belonging.

“I do it now and I do it again in January,” Claflin said. “It just gives them an opportunity to see that we’re all a community, we all go together. I also do class pictures and take pictures of the kids at recess and in P.E.”

Kindergartners get special attention from Claflin. Throughout the school year she compiles an album for each student so that their parents can see all the fun activities and lessons they participated in. She also finds time to provide supplemental lessons of her own for all ages that include science experiments, Native American history, geography and more.

“Mrs. Claflin does an amazing job out here,” Schaneman said. “Every single morning she comes and has STEM activities for the students, so instead of just coming out and playing recess they’re actually learning.”

The sense of welcome at Lake Minatare extends to students’ parents and siblings as well. Schaneman said that parents spend more time in the Lake Minatare building than is average at other schools, which keeps them informed and involved in their kids’ learning and in their community.