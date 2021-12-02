EWC announces Sagebrush & Roses fundraiser scheduled

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College Foundation announces the upcoming Black Tie and Blue Jeans gala known as Sagebrush & Roses will be held on Jan. 29, 2022.

Tickets will be on sale soon for one of the region’s most popular events. This elegant evening features an elegant dinner followed by dancing to Tris Munsick and the Innocents.

This event is sponsored by the EWC Foundation with the funds raised benefiting the agriculture and livestock judging programs at the college.

For more information about this popular event, please contact the college at 307-532-8304.