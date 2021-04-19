 Skip to main content
EWC art students display work
Whitney Martin and Maggie Hughes with some of their art work at the Goshen County Library Activity Center. 

 Eastern Wyoming College/Submitted photo

Two sophomores in the art program at Eastern Wyoming College will have their work on display at the Goshen County Library Friends of the Library’s book sale beginning Saturday, April 10.

Whitney Martin, of Guernsey, Wyoming, and Margaret (Maggie) Hughes, of Crawford, both entered the art program in fall 2019. Their wild imaginations combine with excellent craftsmanship to create fascinating two- and three-dimensional works of art.

The art display and book sale will be in the Activity Center next to the Library on East A, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 21. The show will move to the lobby of the Fine Arts Center at EWC at the completion of this show.

