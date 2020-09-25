EWC celebrates ‘GEAR Week’

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College celebrated National GEAR UP week starting Sept. 21.

The Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) is a federally funded, competitive grant program designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education. GEAR UP serves low-income, minority, and disadvantaged students and their families from underserved communities who might be the first person in their family to go to college.

GEAR UP provides six or seven-year grants to states or partnerships to deliver support and resources to students and their families, starting no later than the 7th grade, through high school and onward to fulfill their dreams of attaining a postsecondary education.

GEAR UP includes interventions such as tutoring, mentoring, rigorous academic preparation, financial education and college scholarships to improve access to higher education. The program is built around public-private partnerships, enlisting the formidable resources of government, business, and community groups to support low-income students as they prepare to enter and succeed in college.