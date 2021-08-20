 Skip to main content
EWC College and Career Readiness Center offering workforce training opportunity
TORRINGTON — The Eastern Wyoming College College and Career Readiness Center, in partnership with the Department of Workforce Services, is offering a workforce training opportunity. Eligible individuals will be paid $10 per hour to be part of a project management team experience that will:

— Develop social media skills

—Enhance business and entrepreneurial skills

— Re-enforce workforce and soft skills for employment

Interested individuals should contact Liz Ryall at 307-532-8268 or ryale@ewc.wy.edu to schedule a test that determines eligibility for this opportunity.

