EWC College and Career Readiness Center offering workforce training opportunity

TORRINGTON — The Eastern Wyoming College College and Career Readiness Center, in partnership with the Department of Workforce Services, is offering a workforce training opportunity. Eligible individuals will be paid $10 per hour to be part of a project management team experience that will:
— Develop social media skills
—Enhance business and entrepreneurial skills
— Re-enforce workforce and soft skills for employment
Interested individuals should contact Liz Ryall at 307-532-8268 or ryale@ewc.wy.edu to schedule a test that determines eligibility for this opportunity.