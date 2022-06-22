EWC Community Education announces summer bus trips

The Community Education office at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington announces two bus trips this summer.

— Colorado Rockies vs Pittsburgh Pirates, Coors Stadium, Denver, Colorado.

“Take me out to the ballgame. Buy me some peanuts & Cracker Jacks.” Cheer on the Rockies as they play the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 16. The bus will leave EWC at 7 a.m. and return around 5 p.m.

Special promotion on this game day is a Mandalorian Beverage Wrap for the first 15,000 fans. Game time is 1:10 p.m. The cost of this trip is $80 and includes the price of admission. Lunch at the stadium and evening meal is on your own — your ticket comes with a $10 added value that can be used at almost all of the permanent food and beverage stands in the ballpark.

The Deadline for paid registrations is June 30.

— Church Basement Ladies, Fort Robinson Playhouse, July 24

A celebration of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there. This production features four distinct characters, including the elderly matriarch of the kitchen and the bride-to-be. Set in rural Minnesota, this musical comedy gives us a funny look at their lives as we see them handle a record breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser, and a steaming hot July wedding. The ticket price for this trip is $60 and includes lunch and gratuity.

Minimum of 38 paid registrations is required for this trip; the registration deadline is July 7. The trip is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, please contact Donna White at the EWC Community Education office at 307-532-8323.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form