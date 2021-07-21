EWC confirms no data was breached during IT security event

TORRINGTON — Officials at Eastern Wyoming College are pleased to report that no student or employee data was breached during the IT security event which occurred at the College on June 22nd. Forensic IT professionals working with the college on a forensic investigation of the event have determined and confirmed that no breach occurred and that any files taken during the event have been deleted.
Phone and email service has been re-established at the College campuses. Access to MyEWC services is still unavailable at this time. As new information and updates become available, the College will share those on the EWC website and social media accounts.