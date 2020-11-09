 Skip to main content
EWC Cosmetology and Barbering open through Nov. 20
TORRINGTON — The Cosmetology and Barbering department at Eastern Wyoming College will remain open and is accepting clients through Nov. 20. All clients and students are required to wear masks. The department is current running several specials and different services.

“This is a great time to have hair, nail, skin or barbering services done before the holiday break,” said EWC Director of College Relations Tami Afdahl. “Our students work very hard and need clients to continue their education. I would encourage folks to call and get an appointment on the schedule.”

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 307-532-8265.

