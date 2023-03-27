TORRINGTON, Wyo. —The Eastern Wyoming College Foundation will take nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award until March 31.

Alumni (graduate) status is required for nomination or receipt of The Distinguished Alumni Award. Exemplary achievement in one's profession, academic activities, and in community and civic service are primary considerations. The nominee should attribute their success in some way to their time at Eastern Wyoming College.

The award will be presented at the EWC spring graduation ceremonies.

To be considered for the EWC Distinguished Alumni Award, please send a completed nomination form and resume or biography to: Eastern Wyoming College, 3200 W. C St., Torrington, WY 82240.

Individuals nominated, but not selected during a given year will be considered for at least two additional years.

For more information, contact John Hansen, in the Office of Development, 307-532-8304, or email jhansen@ewc.wy.edu.