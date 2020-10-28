EWC moving to online and hybrid delivery of courses

TORRINGTON Due to an increased number of student COVID cases, student exposure risk, and quarantined students, Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington has decided to transition to online and hybrid delivery of courses.

These changes do not include the Douglas campus where operations and delivery of classes will remain the same.

“We are not closing the campus down. We are trying to limit the number of students on campus and in the residence halls for safety reasons,” said EWC Director of College Relations Tami Afdahl. “The safety of our students, our employees and our community is our primary concern.”

Students can expect to hear directly from their instructors through their MyEWC services email account on the status of their specific courses. Some courses will be held at the same scheduled time via Zoom. Instructors may use scheduled class times or make other arrangements this week to prepare students for remote delivery, disperse supplies, or make other plans. Watch for specific communication about each course. Students in hands-on programs such as welding, cosmetology and others, will have modified in-person delivery of their courses.